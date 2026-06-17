As America Turns 250, Communities Invest in the Next Generation Through Expanded Child Care Access

Caroline and Dan Jens, Founders of Child Care Biz Help, at grand opening of Blossom Bridge Child Care in Hugo, Mn

Child Care Biz Help Reports Growth in New Child Care Centers, Church-Based Programs and Community Initiatives Nationwide

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026, communities across the country are addressing one of the nation's most pressing challenges: access to quality child care.According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, approximately 4.2 million children under age 5 nationwide lack access to a formal child care slot, while families pay an average of $13,128 per child annually —representing about 10% of median income for married couples with children and 35% for single-parent households.From growing suburban regions to underserved rural communities, families continue to face limited child care options, workforce participation barriers and increasing demand for early learning programs. In response, entrepreneurs, churches, nonprofit organizations and community leaders are launching new child care initiatives designed to strengthen families, support local economies and prepare children for future success.Child Care Biz Help (CCBH), a national child care consulting firm, reports a milestone year as child care centers and early learning programs supported through its consulting and operational services open, expand and serve more families across the country.Recent milestones include:• Blossom Bridge Child Care in Hugo, Minnesota• Bright Bear Academy in Burlington, Massachusetts• Trailblazer Academy in Windsor, Colorado• Next Gens Academy in Pewaukee, Wisconsin• BrightStart Learning Academy in Roseville, CaliforniaAdditional projects are underway in California, West Virginia, Texas, Illinois, Minnesota, New York and other states where community leaders continue searching for solutions to child care shortages and workforce challenges.The momentum reflects a growing recognition that child care is essential infrastructure that supports working families, strengthens local economies and contributes to long-term community development."America's next 250 years will depend on the strength of the communities we build today," said Caroline Jens, co-founder of Child Care Biz Help. "Child care is more than a service for working parents. It is workforce infrastructure, community infrastructure and an investment in our nation's future. Every successful child care center creates opportunities for children, supports families and helps communities thrive.""Child care is one of the most important investments a community can make," said Kate Burch, Senior Child Care Consultant, Child Care Biz Help. "When families have access to reliable, nurturing care that ignites a child's unique passions, supports their growth in discovering who they are, and nurtures the health of mind, body and spirit, children enter school ready to thrive, parents can fully participate in the workforce, and local businesses and economies gain a powerful foundation for long-term growth."The growth aligns with CCBH's Freedom Core Initiative , a national effort focused on strengthening early learning infrastructure through four pillars: Country and Community, Operational Sustainability, Children's Health and Wellness, and Academic Readiness.As part of the initiative, CCBH has launched its 'Raising the Future' campaign in recognition of America's 250th anniversary.As America commemorates its 250th anniversary, these local efforts serve as a reminder that strong communities are built through investments in children, families and the systems that support them.Child Care Biz Help continues to support child care startups, church-based programs, center expansions, operational turnarounds and leadership development initiatives nationwide.For more information, please visit childcarebizhelp.comAbout Child Care Biz HelpChild Care Biz Help is a national child care consulting firm that helps entrepreneurs, churches, nonprofit organizations and existing providers launch, grow and strengthen early learning programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.