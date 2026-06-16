Friends With Amenities: Inside SKYLARK's Bet on the Future of Luxury Hotel Booking

Following a two-year reinvention, SKYLARK launches Friends With Amenities, a private membership built to be the smartest way to book luxury hotels.

The modern luxury traveler is spending more than ever on extraordinary experiences, but they're tired of choosing between soulless booking engines and agencies that haven't kept up.” — Michael Green, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech-forward luxury hotel booking platform SKYLARK launches Friends With Amenities, a private membership built for travelers who never settle. The launch marks the public debut of a rebuilt SKYLARK: a curated marketplace of more than 4,000 of the world's finest hotels , exclusive rates, and amenities unavailable anywhere else.The company's reinvention was led by SKYLARK CEO Michael Greene and Managing Partner Miles McMullin, Cornell Hotel School classmates who reunited around a shared conviction: that the luxury hotel category, the strongest, most resilient segment in travel, had no definitive brand. Over the past two years, they deepened direct partnerships with top-tier brands, including Rosewood, Belmond, Four Seasons, Aman, Zannier, and more. They also rebuilt the technology stack from the ground up and refined SKYLARK's elite advisor team. The result is a company built to own a category that no one has yet defined."The modern luxury traveler is spending more than ever on extraordinary experiences, but they're tired of choosing between soulless booking engines and agencies that haven't kept up," said Greene. "They want great technology and a real human when it matters most. They want the best possible value without surrendering their loyalty points. Friends With Amenities is built for these new-age travelers."MEMBER OFFERINGSFriends With Amenities is a private membership built around the needs of SKYLARK's most discerning travelers. Benefits include:- Exclusive rates and amenities at hundreds of ultra-luxury properties worldwide, perks unavailable through OTAs or credit card travel portals.- A real advisor, when it matters. Hands-on access to SKYLARK's elite team, whether it’s needing to know the best hotel in Bogota, something going sideways at 2 a.m. in Paris, or a hard-to-get reservation in Bangkok.- The Best Friend loyalty program. An industry-first, invite-only initiative offering 10% back on all hotel spend, delivered as flexible resort credits for dining, spa treatments, and curated on-property experiences.- Keep your loyalty points. Unlike most legacy platforms and card-issued travel programs, members continue to earn hotel loyalty points with no compromises.- Early access. SKYLARK's reimagined site experience and AI-powered functionality.BUILT ON EXPERTISE, NOT ALGORITHMSSKYLARK's edge isn't just technology. It's 12 years of curated luxury-booking data, direct hotel relationships, and advisors who have personally visited the properties they recommend. Where other platforms optimize for volume, SKYLARK optimizes for supplier relationships and exceptional client experiences.BACKED BY WORLD-CLASS INVESTORS & ADVISORSSKYLARK's growth phase is backed by Press On Ventures alongside industry veterans Paul Metselaar (Chairman & Founder, Ovation Travel Group), Rachel Jacobson, Kenneth Blatt, Gilad Berenstein, and Kathleen Hollis, all of whom bring deep expertise across consumer technology, hospitality, and travel. Additionally, SKYLARK's forthcoming digital booking experience was reimagined by Jared Morgenstern, one of Facebook’s first designers and the creator of the “Like” button, who worked with the SKYLARK team to reimagine how digitally native, high-net-worth travelers discover, book, and experience a luxury hotel stay.THE MEMBER PERSPECTIVEThe case for SKYLARK is most easily made by its members. After a nine-day trip to Italy went sideways, a diverted flight, a missed connection, and lost luggage, member Jordan Rothstein texted SKYLARK. Within minutes, they had booked a room at Saint James Paris, arranged an upgrade to a premium suite, a bottle of wine waiting on arrival, dinner reservations at his favorite restaurant, and a full refund from Air France with extra compensation coordinated as well. "We will never book with anyone else," said Rothstein.ABOUT SKYLARKSKYLARK is a tech-forward luxury hotel booking platform built for travelers who want the best of both worlds: the convenience of great technology and the expertise of a trusted advisor. Through Friends With Amenities, members access exclusive rates and amenities at more than 4,000 of the world's finest hotels, keep their loyalty points, and get a real advisor in their corner, all on a platform built for how modern luxury travelers actually travel. Learn more at http://www.skylark.com

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