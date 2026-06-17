Kolar Celebrates 35 Years of Innovation with the Launch of Kolar Group

Kolar used design and data to create a thriving space for a Fortune 500 company Kolar Group President and CEO Kelly Kolar

New go-to-market strategy unites Kolar Design and KXI under a shared vision to transform how organizations experience the built environment

Organizations deserve environments that not only look beautiful, but also perform, adapt, and create measurable value for the people who use them every day.” — Kelly Kolar

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Kolar celebrates 35 years of helping organizations create environments that inspire people and strengthen business performance, the company today announced the launch of Kolar Group (KG), a parent company that brings together Kolar Design and Kolar Experience Innovations (KXI) under one vision for the future.Founded by President and CEO Kelly Kolar, Kolar has spent more than three decades designing spaces that support culture, performance, well-being, and growth. Through partnerships with leading organizations across healthcare, financial services, retail, higher education, and other industries, the company has developed a reputation for creating environments that people love.The launch of Kolar Group reflects the evolution of that work and allows for continued expansion. Kolar is a Cincinnati Business Courier Fast 55 finalist this week and looks for continued growth this year.“For more than 35 years, we’ve believed that the environments where people work, heal, learn, and connect have the power to shape human potential,” said Kelly Kolar, President and CEO of Kolar Group. “We saw firsthand how great design strengthened culture, improved experiences, and helped organizations succeed. But one question continued to drive us forward: How do we prove it?”“That question led us to create KXI and ultimately Kolar Group. Today, we unite human-centered design, workplace intelligence, behavioral insights, and employee sentiment to help organizations understand not only how their spaces function, but how people truly experience them. For years, we designed spaces people love. Now we can prove why they love it.”At the center of the Kolar Group model are two complementary businesses.Kolar Design continues its legacy of creating thoughtful, human-centered environments that align space with culture, brand, and business objectives. KXI expands that foundation through workplace intelligence, combining utilization analytics, behavioral insights, employee sentiment, and artificial intelligence to help organizations make more informed decisions about their environments.Together, the companies provide organizations with both the data-driven intelligence to measure and optimize outcomes and the creative vision to shape exceptional experiences.KXI’s patent-pending technology was developed through years of research and collaboration with organizations seeking a deeper understanding of how healing environments influence performance and satisfaction . By combining physical, behavioral, and sentiment-based insights, KXI helps reveal the human experience behind space performance and translates those findings into actionable business strategies. Since the pandemic, organizations have fundamentally rethought how their workplaces function, from space utilization and employee experience to technology integration. Through its partnership with SpaceTi, KXI helps organizations measure, interpret, and predict how people interact with their environments. Through its holistic workplace platform, the product reveals not only what is happening within a space, but why it matters and what actions organizations should take next.Today, Kolar Group works with organizations ranging from regional leaders to Fortune 500 companies, helping them improve employee experiences, optimize real estate investments, strengthen workplace culture, and create environments that support long-term business success. One Fortune 500 client reported annual savings approaching $1 million after implementing recommendations informed by KXI’s workplace intelligence platform. Another Fortune 500 client reported that, “Through KXI’s model and data, we’re realizing our space isn’t a fixed asset; it’s something we can measure and adapt. When we lined up utilization with how people really work, it became clear we had nearly 50% more space than we needed. That’s unlocking millions in savings and potential.”“The future of the built environment isn’t about choosing between design and data,” said Kolar. “It’s about bringing them together. Organizations deserve environments that not only look beautiful, but also perform, adapt, and create measurable value for the people who use them every day.”The launch of Kolar Group establishes the foundation for continued growth and innovation while reinforcing the company’s commitment to helping organizations create environments where people and businesses can thrive together About Kolar GroupKolar Group is a human-centered design and workplace intelligence group dedicated to transforming how organizations experience the built environment. Through its companies, Kolar Design and Kolar Experience Innovations (KXI), Kolar Group combines data, technology, design, and human insight to create environments that inspire people, strengthen culture, and drive measurable business outcomes. Founded in 1991, the company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with offices in New York and, soon, Dallas, Texas. Visit kolar.groupContact Laura Kroeger (513) 236-7864 lauracookkroeger@gmail.com

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