INFINITI Fleet Safety Training to Add Project 61 Driver Health Video Series to Training Catalog

Project 61 Video Release

New catalog addition gives fleets practical driver health content they can assign through the same platform they already use for safety and compliance training

It's appalling that the average driver's lifespan is 61 years” — Lydia Wommack

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFINITI Fleet Safety Training will add Project 61’s new Driver Health Video Series to its training catalog, giving fleets a practical way to bring driver wellness into their existing safety training program.

Driver health is not separate from fleet safety. A driver who is exhausted, under stress or ignoring warning signs in their health is not operating from the same level of readiness. For fleets, that matters. It affects safety performance and retention. It affects whether experienced drivers can stay in the seat for the long term.

Project 61’s 16-part Driver Health Video Series was built specifically for CDL drivers. The series was created by Project 61, supported by Next Generation in Trucking and funded by the Trucking Cares Foundation.

Unlike broad wellness content that does not fit the realities of the road, Project 61’s series focuses on practical steps drivers can actually use. The videos help drivers think more intentionally about food, movement, and sleep. They also address stress and key health numbers before small issues become harder to manage.

The series is built around Project 61’s 5 Axles of Health: Fuel, Move, Recharge, Mental Drive, and Preventative Maintenance.

“It's appalling that the average driver's lifespan is 61 years,” said Lydia Wommack, Director of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships at INFINITI Fleet Safety Training. “Not only do we have a moral obligation to support our drivers, it's also in a fleet's best interest to protect a major asset to their operation—the people who keep it running.”

By adding the videos to the INFINITI catalog, fleets will be able to offer the series through the same platform they already use to assign, track, and reinforce training. That makes the content easier to access and include in a larger driver development strategy.

For fleets that want to support driver health but do not have the time to build a wellness program from the ground up, the series offers a direct starting point. The videos are short, focused, and built for drivers who work long hours under real-world pressure.

“Drivers do not need health advice that ignores the realities of trucking,” said Jeremy Reymer, founder of Project 61. “They need practical tools that fit life on the road. This series was built to help drivers take small steps that can make a real difference over time.”

The addition of Project 61’s Driver Health Video Series gives INFINITI customers another way to strengthen their training programs while supporting the long-term well-being of their drivers.

The Project 61 Driver Health Video Series will be available in the INFINITI Fleet Safety Training catalog beginning Tuesday, June 23.

Project 61 Driver Health Video Series | 16 New Training Videos for CDL Drivers

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