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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Bridge Joint Repairs on Northbound I-95 in Howard County Tonight

I-95 sign

I-95 sign

(June 16, 2026) – The Maryland State Highway Administration will finalize repairs to a 40-foot section of a bridge joint on northbound I-95 over westbound MD 32 (Patuxent Freeway)​ in Howard County during overnight work tonight and tomorrow. The initial repairs were completed last weekend. The remaining work includes welding the top plate on the expansion joint.  

Starting at 9 p.m., the two right lanes on northbound I-95 will close along with the exit to westbound MD 32. A third lane will close at 10 p.m. Motorists will use a single left lane to travel through the work zone and continue on northbound I-95.   

Motorists traveling to westbound MD 32 will be guided to continue on northbound I-95 and use the MD 175 (Waterloo Road) interchange to access southbound I-95. The northbound I-95 lanes and westbound MD 32 ramp will reopen by 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17.  

The repair work will continue on Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with a triple-lane closure on the left side of northbound I-95. The eastbound MD 32 ramp onto northbound I-95 will be closed during Wednesday’s work. The detour route will direct motorists to use US 1.  

The State Highway Administration is  Serious About Safety.  Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should move over or slow down while driving in work zones. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.​

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, news and travel information, visit roads.maryland.gov​.


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*TRAFFIC ALERT* Bridge Joint Repairs on Northbound I-95 in Howard County Tonight

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