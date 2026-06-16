Detroit Caucus, Education Leaders Call on Republicans to Complete Budget

Detroit Caucus, Education Leaders Call on House Republicans to Complete Budget on Time for Students, Schools, Michigan

Members of the Detroit Caucus and education leaders stand together on Monday, June 15, 2026, at AFT Michigan in Detroit.

Press Release | Detroit Caucus

DETROIT, June 16, 2026 — Yesterday, Members of the Detroit Caucus hosted a press conference calling on House Republicans to complete the budget on time by the July 1 statutory deadline. The call comes after Speaker Matt Hall floated last week that the state budget may be delayed past the deadline for the second consecutive year under Republican leadership.

“A delayed budget forces schools and local governments to make difficult decisions without knowing what resources they’ll have. It creates unnecessary anxiety for the people and organizations that deliver services to our communities,” said state Rep. Stephanie A. Young (D-Detroit), Detroit Caucus Chair. “The state budget requires governing, not politics. The people of this state don’t care about political theater. They care about whether their kids have good schools, whether their roads get fixed and whether their communities have the resources they need to thrive.”

Last week, Speaker Matt Hall threatened to delay the state budget for the second consecutive year, due to his inability to negotiate in good faith. He also floated the idea of a stopgap budget, which would leave Michigan without the full, responsible budget its families, schools and communities depend on.

“Michigan families don’t get to hit the pause button on their responsibilities, and neither should their government,” said state Rep. Helena Scott (D-Detroit), Detroit Caucus Vice Chair. “House Republicans have the time and opportunity to work with Democrats to achieve a full, responsible budget by July 1. It simply requires discipline, transparency and a willingness to get the work done.”

In Hall’s inaugural year, the legislature faced similar budget delays in what the press characterized as a budget “fiasco.” The prolonged impasse left schools in severe uncertainty, forcing districts to issue pink slips and take out costly loans to stay afloat.

“The state budget is the Legislature’s most important responsibility. It’s not optional. It’s not something to put off until later. It’s the fundamental job the people elected us to do. Michigan families, communities and employers expect and deserve certainty during these difficult economic times,” said state Rep. Tonya Myers Phillips (D-Detroit), Detroit Caucus Treasurer. “Michiganders plan ahead because they have to, especially in an economy where prices keep rising. They expect the same from their government.”

As House Democrats were last year, they are here to work and remain steadfast in their commitment to fight for a complete, on-time budget that invests in the services Michiganders depend on.

“What Speaker Hall is doing is just flat out irresponsible and would be destructive for our state. This is not the leadership Michiganders deserve. Schools, parents and residents across our state do not need any more uncertainty. People, now more than ever, need stability, not all this manufactured Republican chaos,” said state Rep. Regina Weiss (D-Oak Park), Detroit Caucus Secretary. “Michigan families deserve leaders who show up, do the work and deliver a budget on time. The people of this state expect us to do our jobs. It’s time for the House Republicans to do theirs.”

A recording of the press conference can be viewed here.

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