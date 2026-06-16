The American Revolution Experience: National Traveling Exhibit Coming to Bel Air, Maryland July 3 - 20

BEL AIR, Md., (June16, 2026) - The American Revolution Experience, an award-winning traveling exhibit celebrating the war for independence, is coming to Bel Air July 3 – 20, 2026.

“We are honored to have this exciting exhibit come to the seat of Harford County government in Bel Air,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “It is especially meaningful in America’s 250th year because it highlights the revolutionary spirit of those brave citizens who risked everything to create a government by the people.”

The innovative, pop-up exhibition is being brought to towns across the nation by Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the American Battlefield Trust to connect modern audiences with the people and places that shaped the birth of our nation. It includes 12 display panels and interactive digital kiosks that use storytelling, illustration, technology, unique artifacts and primary accounts to bring American history to life.

The American Revolution Experience invites visitors to consider the choice faced by members of the revolutionary generation as tensions mounted in the 1770s: Would these ordinary citizens risk their lives and livelihoods in pursuit of liberty? Or would they remain loyal subjects of the British crown, coming into conflict with neighbors and family? The exhibit surfaces diverse viewpoints and experiences, touching on the journeys — both literal and figurative — of Patriots and Loyalists, men and women, Black and Native populations and even international allies. Rather than focusing only on generals and famous statesmen, it introduces audiences to drummer boys, military mapmakers and other ordinary people who were impacted by global events.

“It is a great honor for us to have this amazing exhibition on America’s actual 250th birthday!” Dr. Sandra Wallis, DAR representative, said. “It is also a rare opportunity for residents of the Baltimore region to see an exhibit that has received such acclaim over the past several years in so many locations across the United States.”

The American Revolution Experience launched online in its first digital-only iteration during the summer of 2022 to rapid acclaim and received a Bronze Award in the Education, Art, & Culture division of the second annual Anthem Awards, an initiative of the Webby Awards celebrating purpose and mission-driven work. It was also a finalist in the “People’s Choice” category of the Webbys themselves.

“Independence may have been declared in Philadelphia by the Declaration’s 56 signers, but it was hard-won on the battlefields we protect by the thousands of Patriot soldiers from whom today’s Daughters trace descent,” said Trust President David Duncan. “Together, our organizations bear witness to the fact that we are not so far removed from those impactful events, that there are meaningful ways to bridge those 250 years.”

Below are the dates, locations and times of American Revolutionary Experience in Bel Air.

Hays House Museum, 324 Kenmore Ave., Bel Air

July 3 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. July 4 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. July 6 – 9 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The History Center, (formerly the Harford Historical Society), 143 N. Main St., Bel Air

July 11 – 20: Weekdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Closed on Sundays.

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