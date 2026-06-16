Faithful Fire By Tom Graneau Offers A Biblical Path To Wealth Building Without Losing Your Soul

Faithful Fire by Tom Graneau

New Christian personal finance book helps readers pursue financial freedom through faith, stewardship, discipline, and lasting purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, certified financial educator, ordained minister, and Faithful Fire Publishing founder Tom Graneau introduces Faithful FIRE: How to Build Wealth Without Losing Your Soul, a timely new book for individuals and families seeking financial peace without compromising their faith, values, or purpose.

Blending Christian money management with practical financial strategy, Faithful FIRE speaks to readers who may earn a good income yet still feel trapped by debt, uncertainty, financial pressure, and fear of the unexpected. Rather than offering hype or quick wealth promises, Graneau presents a biblically grounded framework designed to help readers create stability, protect their households, and build wealth with wisdom.

At the center of the book is the Faithful FIRE framework, including the 10 5 5 80 approach, which guides readers toward structured stewardship, disciplined cash flow, debt reduction, emergency reserves, investing awareness, generosity, and legacy planning. The result is a clear and repeatable path for those who want Christian financial freedom rooted in biblical wealth building.

Graneau’s inspiration comes from a deep concern for families who appear stable on the outside while quietly carrying financial anxiety beneath the surface. Through his work as a financial educator and minister, he has seen how money stress can affect marriages, households, purpose, and peace. Faithful FIRE was written to restore confidence, order, and faith-centered direction to the financial journey.

The book is especially suited for readers who want to escape financial chaos, prepare for retirement, strengthen their households, protect what matters most, and align financial planning with biblical principles. Its message is simple and practical: wealth without structure creates stress, wealth without purpose creates emptiness, but disciplined stewardship creates peace.

Tom Graneau is the founder of Faithful Fire Publishing and the creator of the Faithful FIRE framework. As an author, certified financial educator, and ordained minister, he brings together spiritual insight and practical financial planning to help individuals and families build what lasts. His work focuses on restoration, wise stewardship, legacy, and the belief that financial growth should never come at the cost of faith, family, or the soul.

Faithful FIRE: How to Build Wealth Without Losing Your Soul is now available for advance order, with Kindle delivery scheduled for June 15, 2026.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H2R58GWL

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.