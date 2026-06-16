LEE’S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN CELEBRATES 60 FAMOUS YEARS WITH $19.66 ANNIVERSARY BOX

Taste the fame with limited-time 10-piece box

Taste the fame with limited-time 10-piece box

SHALIMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 1966, Lee Cummings and Harold Omer opened the first Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken in Lima, Ohio, with a simple idea to serve fresh fried chicken. Sixty years later, that one store in Lima has expanded throughout the United States and the recipe has never changed. To mark the milestone, Lee’s is giving guests one more reason to dig in with its $19.66 Anniversary Box, a 10-piece box of Lee’s Famous bone-in chicken priced as a direct nod to the year it all started. The limited time box is now available at all participating locations.The $19.66 Anniversary Box honors the Lee’s legacy with 10 pieces of chicken made with the same recipe that has anchored the brand since its founding. It is the kind of meal built for gathering around the dinner table, at a tailgate, or just any-time where feeding a crowd well is the whole point.“Reaching 60 years is a remarkable milestone, especially in an industry that changes as quickly as ours,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. “We have guests who grew up eating Lee's and are now sharing it with their own children and grandchildren. That kind of loyalty is something we're incredibly grateful for. It's a testament to the quality of our Famous Recipe, the dedication of our franchisees and team members, and the communities that have supported us for six decades.”The brand’s staying power has not gone unnoticed. Lee’s has earned recognition as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken brand in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice award three consecutive years running, a distinction that reflects the loyalty of guests who have made Lee’s part of their routine for generations. Today, the majority of Lee’s locations are individually owned and operated, a network of local owners who carry on the same standard of quality and community that Cummings and Omer put in place at the start.Sixty years in, Lee's continues balancing the traditions guests know and love with new menu innovation. From the Famous Recipe that started it all to recent additions like the Famous Wrap and Famous Sauce, the brand remains committed to quality, flavor, and community as it looks ahead to the next 60 years. For more information, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow Lee’s on Facebook and Instagram.About Lee’s Famous Recipe ChickenFor 60 years, Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never-frozen chicken. Lee’s has been recognized for three years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com

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