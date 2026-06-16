Avian Recording Company Celebrating Its Roster at Los Angeles Showcase

VLSF Presents! Avian Recording Company Showcase

VLSF Presents! and Avian Recording Company Are Bringing The Label’s First Showcase to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two months after dropping its first physical release on music fans, Avian Recording Company is set to introduce audiences to four of the collective's most compelling voices with a live showcase at one of Los Angeles’s most iconic music venues.Famed LA promoter VLSF Presents! is presenting Avian Recording Company’s label showcase at the legendary Los Angeles venue, Gold-Diggers, on July 14th, 2026. The event will feature performances by Brendan O’Hara, BoyCoy, John Juan, and A.Roc Beta. Tickets are available via DICE , or at the door, day of show.Avian Recording Company was founded by industry veterans Angel Roché Jr. (A.Roc Beta) and Zoë Poledouris - both of the critically acclaimed duo LOONER. Based in Ashland, Oregon, the label and “creative collective” serves as a grounded sanctuary and launchpad for a diverse crew of artists prioritizing rich storytelling and killer melodic hooks over sterile commercial formulas. ARC proves that incredible production value and genuine human soul belong in the same room.Artists bringing a variety of genres to the showcase include: the alt-folk, raw indie sound of Brendan O’Hara, Alternative rap from BoyCoy, the coastal alt-folk surf sounds of John Juan, and A.Roc Beta – bringing a sound that’s described as bridging the gaps between folk-pop, indie rock, and cinematic chamber pop.Earlier this Spring, Avian Recording Company released the vinyl sampler “FLIGHT PATTERNS,” its first 7”. The compilation, described as a collection of, “…sunset-drenched indie and soulful tracks” introduced music audiences to an eclectic mix of artists, who still manage a cohesive vibe throughout.Angel Roche Jr. -aka A.Roc Beta- is a Grammy-recognized multi-instrumentalist known for his longtime work with Ziggy Marley as well as Dave Navarro and Taj Mahal. Striking out on his own with his alter-ego, his first single was a cinematic cover of the sacred indie-anthem, “I Will Follow You Into The Dark” by Death Cab For Cutie. His follow-up, “Right Now” is currently spinning on over 20 radio stations, with critics calling it “Really nice on the ears” and “smooth and dreamy overall.” Angel Roche Jr. has also recorded music for the TV show, “THE SIMPSONS” and the trailer for the “REMNANT 2” video game.While they run their artist collective/ label, Angel Roché Jr. and Zoë Poledouris are in the studio with producer Sylvia Massy , putting the finishing touches on the next LOONER album.

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