Upcoming Workshops Will Provide Full Training in Use of STRmix™ PG Software

STRmix Team Will Also Offer Early Adopter Training in STRmix™ NGS

These workshops provide dedicated time away from the bench to focus on gaining an in-depth understanding of probabilistic genotyping.” — Catherine McGovern

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the use of STRmix ™ forensic software continues to grow, the need for comprehensive training in its use is stronger than ever. To address this need, three upcoming workshops will offer participants the opportunity to receive full training in the use of the groundbreaking software, which is capable of resolving mixed DNA profiles previously considered too complex to interpret.The STRmix team will present a virtual STRmix™ user training workshop on July 20-23, followed by two regional in-person sessions on August 24-27 in Richmond, CA and on October 19-22 in Hamilton, NJ.Each STRmix™ user training workshop will cover likelihood ratios and sampling uncertainty, an introduction to STRmix™ software, and a detailed description of the biological models and mathematics on which STRmix™ is based.Ample “hands on” sessions are included in each workshop, allowing participants to use and familiarize themselves with STRmix™ under the guidance of the instructors.These training sessions are a valuable opportunity for the attendees to gain the latest knowledge in the use of the software. “While receiving up-to-date instruction in the latest version of STRmix™, participants are able to directly engage with our team of highly experienced instructors, receiving detailed answers to their questions in real time,” says Catherine McGovern, Training and Support Team Leader within the STRmix Team.“These workshops provide dedicated time away from the bench to focus on gaining an in-depth understanding of probabilistic genotyping. Participants leave not only confident in using STRmix™, but also well prepared to interpret and explain their results in court,” McGovern adds.All STRmix™ user training workshops will feature the latest version of STRmix™, version 2.13, which builds on previous versions of STRmix™ while adding significant new features such as the ability to set up multiple PDF report templates for different report types and the capability to automatically generate more than one report at a time for a given calculation.While all workshops are forensic biologist-focused, they are open to other interested parties, including lawyers and scientific experts who act for prosecution or defense legal teams. Space, however, is limited at each STRmix™ workshop. For more information or to register to attend, visit:• STRmix™ Onsite Regional Full User Workshop August 24 - 27, 2026, Richmond, CA• STRmix™ Onsite Regional Full User Workshop October 19 – 22, 2026, Hamilton, NJIn addition to these workshops, the STRmix team will also present an in-person workshop offering participants full STRmix™ NGS user training, as this technology continues to grow momentum.STRmix™ NGS is a fully continuous mixture interpretation and likelihood ratio generation software application for profiles generated using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). STRmix™ NGS is being evaluated in forensic laboratories familiar with STRmix™ that are investigating future implementation of emergent NGS/Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) technology.To be held on August 28 in Richmond, CA, the STRmix™ NGS user training workshop will introduce attendees to the software through worked exercises. Each participant will receive a detailed description of the biological models and mathematics on which STRmix™ NGS is based.This early adopter training is in the latest version of STRmix™ NGS (Research & Validation). It presumes trainees are already familiar with the operation and functionalities within modern STRmix™ versions.Space for this in-person training workshop is limited. To register or for more information, visit: STRmix™ NGS Onsite Regional Full User Workshop August 28, 2026, Richmond, CASince its introduction in 2012, STRmix™ has proven to be a highly effective tool in producing usable, interpretable, and admissible DNA results in more than 700,000 criminal cases worldwide. It has been particularly effective in helping to resolve violent crime and sexual assault cases, as well as cold cases in which evidence was originally dismissed as inconclusive.More than 120 forensic laboratories currently use STRmix™ for DNA analysis, including labs in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and all nine state and territory forensic labs in New Zealand and Australia.For more information about these workshops, STRmix™, and the related software applications – FaSTR™ DNA and DBLR™ – which complete the full workflow from analysis to interpretation and database matching when used with STRmix™, visit http://www.strmix.com STRmix – A global leader in forensic DNA interpretation, trusted by more than 120 forensic laboratories worldwide.

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