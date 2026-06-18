Pursuit Automates the SLED Sales Workflow — From Buying Signal to Booked Meeting — for the Entire Go-to-Market Team

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Pursuit eliminates the research burden that keeps govtech sales teams from their best work — and delivers pipeline in the first week, not the first quarter

Pursuit makes it easy for us to work with the government and removes a lot of those barriers to entry that companies in a similar position to us just don't have the bandwidth internally to overcome” — Grant Drzyzga, Co-founder and CEO of Revela

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pursuit, the revenue intelligence platform for teams selling into state, local, and education (SLED) markets, today announced its Summer 2026 Release — a major product update designed so that any member of a go-to-market team, from a BDR to a VP of Sales, can go from a buying signal to a booked meeting without touching a spreadsheet, writing a cold email from scratch, or waiting on a technical resource to configure anything.

Unlike platforms that require RevOps architects or engineering support to operate, Pursuit is built for the people doing the selling. Account executives, sales development reps, and sales leaders can run the complete SLED revenue workflow — signal detection, account research, outreach, and CRM sync — from day one, without training, without configuration, and without help from IT. Pursuit's goal is simple: new customers should have pipeline in their first week, not their first quarter.

"For a field-facing individual to take their set of accounts and sift through all those budget books and strategic plans — it would be impossible for them to get through all of those things and still do their day job," said Eric DiProspero, Chief Revenue Officer at OpenGov. "When you think about data and developing a perspective on prospective customers — things like propensity to buy and being way more educated and data-focused — it allows you to orient and direct your teams to the right activities as opposed to wasted motions."

The Summer 2026 Release addresses the core challenge govtech sales teams face: the hours spent every week on manual research, prospecting, and data entry that consume rep capacity before a single conversation with a buyer ever takes place. Teams selling into SLED have historically had to monitor public documents themselves, track down whether a contact is still in their role, build prospect lists by hand, and manually log activity into their CRM — work that competes directly with time spent closing deals.

This release automates that entire workflow. Pursuit monitors 170,000+ public sector entities — council agendas, budget documents, procurement records, strategic plans, leadership changes — and delivers buying signals to a rep's inbox 6 to 18 months before an RFP drops. When a signal arrives, a rep can generate a tailored prospecting email, select every relevant contact, review the drafts, and send — in the time it used to take to write one cold email from scratch. Every action syncs automatically to Salesforce, HubSpot, or Microsoft Dynamics 365 with no manual logging required.

"Pursuit instantly connects the dots," said Adam Brophy, VP of Revenue Operations at CentralSquare. "We don't have to search through the data anymore — it surfaces the right accounts, contacts, and insights."

Key capabilities in the Spring 2026 Release include:

Automated outreach from any buying signal. When a signal surfaces, reps can now generate and send tailored prospecting emails to every relevant contact in a single pass — without leaving Pursuit or logging anything manually in their CRM. What previously required multiple tools and significant rep time now takes one click.

Buying signals that explain themselves. Reps no longer have to guess why an account matters. Every signal now surfaces the specific reason it was flagged — the budget item, the leadership change, the procurement document — so reps walk into every conversation with context, not just a name. The system also gets smarter over time: signals a rep marks as irrelevant feed back into the platform, sharpening what surfaces for the whole team.

Full CRM deal context, without switching tabs. Open pipeline, deal stage, account owner, and historical opportunity data from Salesforce and HubSpot now appear directly alongside every buying signal. Reps see everything they need to act — including whether a deal is already in motion — without leaving their workflow.

Microsoft Dynamics 365, fully supported. Teams running Dynamics 365 now have the same native integration depth as Salesforce and HubSpot customers — bi-directional sync, automated enrichment, and CRM-based filtering — with no custom development required.

Pipeline visibility for sales leaders, without going through CS. Sales leaders can now see which signals their team is engaging, which reps are active, and what pipeline Pursuit has influenced — directly in the platform, without requesting a report from customer success.

New customers get a running start. Every new Pursuit customer now receives a pre-built, pre-researched account workbook on day one — target accounts already identified, scored, and ready to work. No setup. No configuration. Pipeline from the first login.

"The Pursuit solution makes it easy for us to work with government and removes a lot of those barriers to entry that companies in a similar position to us just don't have the bandwidth internally to overcome," said Grant Drzyzga, Co-founder and CEO of Revela.

The Summer 2026 Release includes more than 60 improvements across signal intelligence, automated outreach, CRM integrations, and research workflows. Pursuit backs its platform with a $1 million pipeline guarantee: new customers who do not identify $1 million in SLED pipeline within 90 days receive their money back.

Pursuit's Summer 2026 Release is available now. More information is available at pursuit.us.



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