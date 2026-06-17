Outsourced CFO Hosts UK-South Africa Business Leaders at London Tech Week

Outsourced CFO brought together founders, investors and business leaders to strengthen UK-South Africa business connections at London Tech Week 2026.

OCFO joined the South African delegation at London Tech Week 2026, fostering new connections between UK and African founders, investors and business leaders.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO), a global financial advisory firm with offices in Cape Town, London and New York, joined the Wesgro-led South African delegation at London Tech Week 2026, engaging with founders, investors and business leaders from across the UK and Africa to explore opportunities for growth, investment and cross-border collaboration.

The delegation was organised by Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape. London Tech Week, one of the world's largest technology and innovation events, brought together thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, corporate leaders and policymakers to discuss the future of business, technology and global growth.

As part of its participation, OCFO hosted a Business Lunch at Vivat Bacchus in Farringdon, bringing together South African entrepreneurs and London-based business leaders to strengthen commercial relationships and explore opportunities between the two markets.

Known for celebrating South African food and wine, the venue provided a fitting backdrop for an event focused on strengthening connections between the UK and South African business communities. The invitation-only gathering created an opportunity for founders, advisors and business leaders to exchange insights, build relationships and discuss investment, market entry, international expansion and the opportunities emerging between the two markets.

The event reflected a growing recognition that successful international expansion is often driven as much by relationships and local knowledge as it is by strategy and capital. By creating space for meaningful conversations and new connections, the lunch highlighted the increasing appetite for collaboration between South African and UK businesses.

“Business growth across borders is rarely driven by strategy alone,” said Louw Barnardt, Co-Founder and CEO of Outsourced CFO. “It is built on relationships, trust and access to the right networks. One meaningful introduction can often achieve more than months of research. Our goal was simply to bring ambitious individuals together and create the environment for those conversations to happen naturally.”

The lunch formed part of a broader programme of engagement for the South African delegation, including founder networking opportunities, ecosystem-building initiatives, investor discussions and meetings with key stakeholders across the UK technology and entrepreneurship landscape.

For OCFO, participation in London Tech Week reinforced the growing connection between the UK and South African business ecosystems. With established operations in both countries, the company works with entrepreneurs and growth-stage businesses on CFO services and financial strategy, capital raising, international expansion and long-term growth planning.

“The UK remains one of the most important international markets for ambitious South African businesses, while interest in African innovation, talent and growth opportunities continues to grow among UK investors and partners,” Barnardt said. “What stood out throughout the event was how many of the challenges facing founders are shared across markets, from scaling and access to capital to building the right networks. The opportunity lies in sharing knowledge, opening doors, and building relationships that help businesses grow beyond their local markets.”

The event highlighted the strength of the UK-South Africa business relationship and the growing appetite for collaboration between entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders in both markets. For Outsourced CFO, it reinforced the value of creating opportunities for meaningful connections that can support long-term business growth and expansion.

With offices in Cape Town, London and New York, Outsourced CFO continues to support ambitious businesses navigating growth, international expansion and capital raising. For more information, visit www.ocfo.com.

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO is a global financial advisory firm supporting more than 1,400 organisations across more than 25 industries. With offices in Cape Town, London and New York, the company provides a complete suite of services including fractional CFO support, accounting, compliance, strategic financial guidance and talent placement. By combining deep financial expertise with modern technology, Outsourced CFO helps entrepreneurs and growth-stage businesses gain clarity, raise capital and scale with confidence.

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