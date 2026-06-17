THANKS! NATURALS SPOTLIGHTS COOLING EUCALYPTUS COMFORT BALM AS SUMMER HEAT AND RECOVERY ESSENTIAL

Gratitude-driven wellness brand Thanks! Naturals shares a cooling summer staple designed to refresh, restore, and support everyday movement during peak heat

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanks! Naturals is highlighting its Cooling Eucalyptus Comfort Balm as a seasonal essential for summer recovery and on-the-go comfort in hot temperatures and during summer travel. Built around the brand’s signature approach to feel-good, sensory wellness and formulated to deliver a fast-acting, refreshing cooling sensation, the in a mess-free roll-on balm blends eucalyptus, menthol, and plant-based botanicals to help support relaxation and quench the skin.“Summer self-care is about staying comfortable in motion and having quick, reliable ways to reset throughout the day,” says Harley Sutton, founder of Thanks! Naturals. “Our Cooling Eucalyptus Comfort Balm was created as an easy, sensory moment of relief that fits into real life when heat and activity start to build.”Cooling Relief for Peak Summer Months:- Fast-Acting Cooling Sensation: Eucalyptus and menthol deliver an immediate cooling effect to help ease discomfort.- On-the-Go Recovery: Roll-on format makes application easy pre or post-workout, during travel, or throughout long outdoor days on-the-go.- Infused with Natural Botanicals: Crafted with plant derived botanicals to help provide a natural, holistic approach to pain management.- Affirmation-Infused Wellness: Each product features five built-in affirmations on its packaging, weaving gratitude and intentional pauses into the self-care experience.Founded by Harley Sutton, a third-generation woman in wellness, Thanks! Naturals transforms everyday rituals into feel-good moments through sensory-driven, affirmation-infused products designed to uplift mood and simplify self-care.Thanks! Naturals products can be found at select national retailers including WH Smith Airport stores, Walmart Marketplace, Therabox, FabFitFun, Rumble Boxing, Barry’s, Heather’s Farmhouse, CorePower Yoga, BossBabe Artisan Market, and local retailers and med-spas.To learn more about Thanks! Naturals plant-based, sun-grown, cold-pressed products and Harley Sutton’s mission to bring gratitude center stage, visit them online and follow @thanks_naturals. # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Thanks! Naturals and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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