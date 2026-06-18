Western Specialty Contractors Completes $3.9 Million Parking Garage Restoration Project at St. Joseph Office Park

St Joseph Office Park Garage Overhead repairs on the parking garage

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Indianapolis branch completed a $3.9 million concrete repair and waterproofing project at Garage C of the St. Joseph Office Park located at 1041 Harrodsburg Road in Lexington, KY.

Serving as the prime contractor, Western performed a comprehensive restoration of the parking structure, including concrete repairs, deck coating installation, sealer application, caulking, epoxy injection and miscellaneous steel repairs. GEL Engineering LLC provided engineering services for the project.

The restoration was designed to improve the long-term durability and performance of the parking garage while protecting the structure from future deterioration caused by moisture intrusion and daily wear. Through careful planning and execution, Western completed the work while maintaining project quality and schedule requirements.

“This project required a coordinated effort from our field and management teams to successfully deliver a large-scale parking structure restoration,” said Mark Antoskiewicz, Project Manager at Western Specialty Contractors. “By focusing on quality workmanship and proactive communication, we were able to provide a solution that will help extend the service life of the structure for years to come.”

The project began in September 2024 and was completed in July 2025. Western finished the work on time and within budget to the satisfaction of Health Peak St. Joseph Office Park.

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