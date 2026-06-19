The National Estates & Legacies Summit returns on Thursday, October 15, 2026

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Institute of Certified Executor Advisors (CICEA) and Advice2Advisors (A2A) are proud to announce the return of the National Estates & Legacies Summit, taking place Thursday, October 15, 2026, in Mississauga, Ontario.The one-day Summit is designed exclusively for financial advisors, estate planning professionals, lawyers, accountants, insurance specialists, trust professionals, and other advisors seeking to deepen their expertise in estate and legacy planning while positioning their practices for long-term growth.Following last year's sold-out event, the 2026 Summit builds on that momentum, bringing together Canada’s leading thought leaders, educators, and industry experts to explore the strategies, structures, and conversations shaping estate transfer across the country.As Canada enters one of the largest intergenerational wealth transfers in history, advisors have a significant opportunity to differentiate themselves by leading more meaningful estate and legacy planning conversations."We're excited to once again partner with Advice2Advisors for the 2nd Annual National Estates & Legacies Summit," said Mark O'Farrell, CEO of CICEA. "As estate planning and settlement become increasingly complex, professionals need specialized education, trusted resources, and a strong network of experts to better support executors and families. The National Estates & Legacies Summit was created to help meet that need and strengthen the support available to Canadians as they navigate estate planning and settlement."Daniel Collison, Managing Partner at Advice2Advisors, added “We had an incredible turnout last year, and momentum around this event has only continued to build. This year, we’re scaling the Summit to meet that momentum and deliver an even more powerful experience for advisors and estate planning professionals across the country. Advisors want it, and Canadian families need it. The Summit gives estate planning professionals practical, real-world tools they can take back and immediately apply to grow their practice and better serve their clients.”Registration for the 2026 National Estate & Legacies Summit is now open.Last year’s Summit sold out. This year we’ve doubled the size of the event, but space is still limited, so don’t wait to secure your spot.The Canadian Institute of Certified Executor Advisors (CICEA) is a leading provider of specialized education and professional development. Through its programs and resources, CICEA helps professionals enhance their expertise in estate planning, executor support, and estate settlement collaboration.Advice2Advisors (A2A) is a premier coaching and consulting organization dedicated to helping financial advisors build successful, client-focused practices through personalized coaching, strategic planning, leadership development, and business growth support.This collaborative initiative underscores both organizations’ commitment to empowering advisors with the knowledge, skills, and support required to excel in today’s evolving financial and estate planning landscape.

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