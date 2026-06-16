AFTER 19 YEARS, CELEBRATED FAMILY SHOW - GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW TO PLAY FINAL NYC PERFORMANCE

GBS 20th Anniversary Logo Deni Yang Melody Yang

AFTER 19 YEARS, NEARLY 7,000 PERFORMANCES, 18 WORLD RECORDS & GAZILLIONS OF BUBBLES - GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW TO PLAY FINAL NYC PERFORMANCE ON SEPTEMBER 7, 2026

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of New York City’s Longest-Running Family Shows Celebrates an Extraordinary Legacy While Expanding Beyond New YorkNew York, NY (June 16, 2026) After nearly two decades of dazzling audiences from around the world, Gazillion Bubble Show , founded by internationally acclaimed Bubble Artist Fan Yang, will play its final New York City performance at New World Stages on September 7, 2026, concluding an extraordinary 19-year run as one of the city’s most beloved family entertainment experiences. It will have played 6802 performances, for over 1 million attendees, and has starred members of the Yang family - Fan, Ana, Jano, Deni, and Melody.As the New York chapter comes to a close, the production also proudly announces plans for a future national and international tour, bringing its signature magic to audiences around the globe with dates to be announced.The final months of performances will be celebrated as “The Summer of Bubbles,” honoring the production’s remarkable legacy with special events, audience celebrations, surprise moments, and a look back at nearly two decades of magical memories.Since opening in New York in 2007, Gazillion Bubble Show has enchanted more than one million audience members with its breathtaking combination of bubble artistry, lasers, lights, music, and interactive theatrical magic. Created and performed by the world-famous Yang family, the production became a true New York institution and a treasured first theater experience for generations of children and families.“For 19 years, New York has dreamed in bubbles,” said founder and creator, Fan Yang. “What began as a unique family production became something much greater than we ever imagined. Gazillion Bubble Show became part of the memories of millions of families from around the world. We are deeply grateful to every audience member, performer, and supporter who helped make this show part of the fabric of New York City.”“As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we are equally excited for what comes next,” said Bubble Artists Deni and Melody Yang. “Gazillion Bubble Show was always created to inspire joy, wonder, imagination, and togetherness for audiences of all ages.We cannot wait to bring the magic of bubbles to even more families across the United States and around the world through our upcoming national tour and future global productions.”Over its historic run, Gazillion Bubble Show has been featured on television programs around the world and appeared on major national shows including CBS Sunday Morning, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Show with David Letterman, Good Morning America, The Today Show, Fox & Friends, The Wendy Williams Show, Live with Regis and Kelly, Kelly and Ryan, Steve Harvey Show, The Harry Connick Jr. Show, The Queen Latifah Show, ABC, NBC, CBS, NY1, WPIX, and Fox’s Good Day New York.The production and the Yang family have also earned worldwide recognition for groundbreaking bubble artistry, including more than 18 Guinness World Records, including the most people inside a single bubble and the largest land mammal placed inside a bubble.What began in 2007 as a limited nine-performance test engagement quickly became a phenomenon, extending again and again due to overwhelming demand. Nearly 20 years later, Gazillion Bubble Show has become the very first live theatrical experience for hundreds of thousands of young theatergoers and a cherished tradition for families visiting New York City.From the very beginning, audiences and critics alike were captivated by the show’s ability to transform something as simple as a bubble into a breathtaking theatrical spectacle. Critics have called it:“An enchanting family entertainment show that features a dazzling display of bubble artistry. The show keeps children and adults equally mesmerized.” The New York Times“A dazzling spectacle for all ages.” New York Theatre Guide“An unforgettable visual experience.” StageBuddy“Kids are absolutely spellbound.” NY Metro Parents“A must-see family experience in NYC.” Motherhood Later“A mesmerizing bubble extravaganza.” AmeRicaJR“The Gazillion Bubble Show Is An Absolutely Incredibubble Experience.” Celebrity Parent Magazine“Pure family entertainment magic.” Time Out New York.“Best [Off Broadway] Show for Kids 2026” FORBESFrom children experiencing live theater for the very first time to parents now bringing a new generation to the show, Gazillion Bubble Show leaves behind a legacy of wonder, joy, imagination, and unforgettable family memories while preparing to share that magic far beyond New York City.Performances continue through September 7, 2026.For more information, please visit GazillionBubbleShow.com.Tickets are available at Telecharge , by phone at 212-239-6200, or at the New World Stages box office.

Gazillion Bubble Show

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.