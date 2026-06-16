Partnership pairs Branded's industry reach with Hang's AI-powered 1:1 personalization for restaurant brands.

What Matt Smolin and the team at Hang are building is genuinely different” — Michael 'Schatzy" Schatzberg

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality, the hospitality-focused media and investment platform known for connecting the restaurant industry's most innovative operators and technology leaders, today announced a new partnership with Hang (hang.com), the first autonomous marketing platform for restaurant brands, delivering true 1:1 personalization at scale.Hang has emerged as one of the most talked-about names in restaurant marketing technology, and for good reason. The platform moves beyond traditional loyalty programs and batch-and-blast discounting, using AI to deliver 1:1 offers to individual guests based on their behavior, preferences, and price sensitivity. For each guest, it finds the best-converting offer at the lowest cost to the brand. The results speak for themselves: Hang drives 25%+ gains in redemption and incremental net revenue while cutting discount spend."As someone who has spent his career in and around restaurants, I know what actually moves the needle for operators," said Michael Schatzberg, Co-Founder of Branded Hospitality and host of The Hospitality Hangout podcast. "What Matt Smolin and the team at Hang are building is genuinely different. They were first to market with true AI-powered 1:1 offer personalization for restaurants, not segmented blasts, not generic discounts, but individualized offers that treat every guest like a regular. That kind of thinking is exactly what this industry needs right now, and it's exactly the kind of innovation Branded is proud to stand behind."Operators with legacy systems can add Hang's AI personalization engine on top of their existing stack, using the same segments, systems, and messaging they have today. No migration, no rebuild. Rather than sending the same promotion to an entire segment, Hang's AI evaluates each guest individually and serves the offer they are most likely to act on, matching a brand's existing offers or generating new ones. For brands ready to consolidate, Hang offers a full AI-native platform spanning customer data, AI-driven offers, loyalty, and campaign automation.It's clear AI is going to change a number of industries, and in hospitality the goal itself has never really changed," said Matt Smolin, CEO and Co-Founder of Hang. "The best local restaurants have always made guests feel known and cared for, but that kind of personal experience has never scaled. AI can finally change that. As investors and operators, Branded knows that better than anyone, and with their unmatched credibility and reach, they're the key ingredient to bringing this personalized future to the entire hospitality industry."The partnership between Branded and Hang reflects a shared conviction: that the restaurants winning in today's environment are the ones investing in smarter, more personalized guest relationships, not louder ones.About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( www.brandedhospitality.com ) is the leading investment, solutions and media platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, Branded serves as a connector and amplifier for the leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.About HangHang is the first autonomous marketing platform built for restaurant brands. Its AI personalization engine finally unlocks operators' ability to serve true 1:1 offers at scale, finding the best-converting offer for every guest at the lowest cost to the brand, based on their unique preferences, purchase history, and price sensitivity. Hang can layer onto a brand's existing stack to personalize the guest experience, or serve as a full AI marketing platform spanning data, loyalty, offers, and campaign management. Learn more at https://hang.com/

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