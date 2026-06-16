Wealth Integrator Eunicia Peret Named Executive Producer of Pillars of Power: The Money Matrix

Co-Directors Moe Rock and Dawna Campbell

The Six-Part Pillars of Power Documentary Series Continues with New Film Examining the World's Relationship with Money, Wealth, and Conscious Abundance

This film is creating a new conversation about what becomes possible when wealth is approached with intention, integration, and purpose.” — Eunicia Peret

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAT Productions is proud to welcome Eunicia Peret as Executive Producer of Pillars of Power Series The Money Matrix: Wealth Rewired for Abundance Consciousness. The Money Matrix is one of 6 films in the Pillars of Power documentary series bringing together some of the most influential voices in financial empowerment, spiritual wisdom, and abundance consciousness.

Eunicia Peret, CEO and Founder of Excelstra, brings over 15 years of experience integrating tax, wealth, and transition strategy for discerning leaders. Peret has advised Fortune 500 CEOs and CFOs on integrated wealth strategy across multiple industries. The Wealth Freedom Formula, Excelstra’s signature consulting program, has guided members toward wealth strategies that emerge only through full-picture integration. Peret’s commitment to elevating how wealth is integrated and experienced, and her alignment with the mission of The Money Matrix, makes this appointment a defining moment for the production.

"Money has long been misunderstood. This film is creating a new conversation about what becomes possible when wealth is approached with intention, integration, and purpose - and joining this production as Executive Producer is an opportunity to bring that message to audiences worldwide. This aligns deeply with the work and mission of Excelstra." - Eunicia Peret

Excelstra serves as the primary sponsor of Pillars of Power: The Money Matrix. Founded by Eunicia Peret. Excelstra is a boutique wealth integration firm that serves business owners and discerning professionals who are building something meaningful, integrating tax, wealth, and transition strategy into one coordinated vision. Acting as the bridge between existing teams and strategies, Excelstra integrates tax stewardship, wealth amplification, and transition planning into one unified approach. Peret has advised many Fortune 500 leaders including those at Coca Cola, Bank of America, American Express, Uber, and Toyota - and now serves a curated membership of business owners through Excelstra.

The mission of Pillars of Power: The Money Matrix is to transform the way the world perceives and interacts with money by redefining it as a tool for alignment, creation, and empowerment. Through the integration of spiritual wisdom, emerging financial systems, and practical strategies, the film aims to inspire individuals to move beyond scarcity and fear into a state of conscious abundance, where wealth flows freely as a reflection of internal harmony and purpose. The vision is a world where money is no longer a source of fear or limitation, but a dynamic force for transformation and connection, moving from scarcity to abundance, from survival to creation, and from control to conscious freedom.

Grammy-nominated producers Dr. Moe Rock and Dr. Dawna Campbell serve as Executive Producers and Co-Directors of The Money Matrix. Dr. Moe Rock is a veteran media leader and the driving force behind the Pillars of Power series, building a legacy of documentary storytelling that challenges, inspires, and transforms audiences worldwide. Dr. Dawna Campbell is a media executive, transformational leader, bestselling author, and former Managing Principal of an investment firm who bridges the gap between spiritual alignment and financial empowerment, bringing a powerful perspective to The Money Matrix.

"Money touches every area of life. The Money Matrix creates a new conversation around wealth, one established in alignment, purpose, and conscious abundance. This film is a defining moment in that conversation." - Dr. Dawna Campbell

Pillars of Power: The Money Matrix features an acclaimed lineup of global thought leaders. Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series and one of America's leading success coaches, has spent decades empowering individuals to reach their highest potential. Sharon Lechter, co-author of Rich Dad Poor Dad and a financial literacy advocate, has built a career transforming the way individuals and families understand and build wealth. Ken Honda, known as Japan's Zen Millionaire and a bestselling author, has reached millions worldwide with a message of healing the relationship with money. Dame Doria Cordova, CEO and Owner of Excellerated Business Schools and the Money & You program, has educated business leaders across the globe for nearly five decades, with over 250,000 graduates from more than 85 countries since 1979.

Pillars of Power: The Money Matrix is part of the six-part Pillars of Power documentary series produced by LAT Productions, bringing together the world's leading voices across business, wealth, health, and human potential. The film is currently seeking visionaries, entrepreneurs, speakers, and thought leaders with a story of financial transformation and abundance.

About Excelstra

Excelstra is a boutique, invitation-only wealth integration firm founded by Eunicia Peret. The firm serves those who are building something meaningful, integrating tax stewardship, wealth amplification, and transition planning into one coordinated strategy. Acting as the bridge between existing teams and strategies, Excelstra reveals what becomes possible when every dimension of a member's financial life is aligned. Learn more at www.excelstra.com.

About Pillars of Power: The Money Matrix

Pillars of Power: The Money Matrix is one of six films in the Pillars of Power documentary series produced by LAT Productions. The film brings together the world's leading voices in financial empowerment, spiritual wisdom, and abundance consciousness to transform the way the world perceives and interacts with money. The film is currently open for casting. For more information visit https://thepillarsofpower.com.

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