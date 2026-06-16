GMBHA Celebrates 30 Years of Hospitality Excellence at the 30th Annual INN Key Awards

More than 800 hospitality professionals, industry leaders, elected officials, sponsors, and community partners gathered at the Hilton Miami Downtown on June 11, 2026, for the sold-out 30th Annual INN Key Awards Luncheon, celebrating 30 years of hospitalit Stuart “Stu” Blumberg, the first President & CEO of the Greater Miami & The Beaches Hotel Association, receives a special recognition during the 30th Annual INN Key Awards Luncheon. The tribute honored his leadership and contributions to the Association a Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joins GMBHA Board Chair Amir Blattner and President & CEO Curtis J. Crider during the 30th Annual INN Key Awards Luncheon, celebrating 30 years of recognizing hospitality excellence across Greater Miami.

Sold-out event welcomed 800+ hospitality professionals and honored more than 260 hotel employees shaping Miami’s tourism industry.

For 30 years, the INN Key Awards have celebrated the hospitality professionals whose passion and dedication help make Miami one of the world’s leading tourism destinations.” — Curtis J. Crider

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 800 hospitality professionals, industry leaders, elected officials, sponsors, and community partners gathered at the Hilton Miami Downtown for the sold-out 30th Annual INN Key Awards Luncheon, hosted by the Greater Miami & The Beaches Hotel Association (GMBHA) on June 11, 2026.

The milestone event celebrated three decades of recognizing the hourly hotel employees who deliver exceptional guest experiences and help make Greater Miami one of the world's premier tourism destinations.

This year's celebration marked the 30th anniversary of the INN Key Awards, one of South Florida's most respected hospitality recognition programs. More than 260 nominees representing hotels throughout Miami-Dade County were honored across multiple operational categories, recognizing excellence in guest service, leadership, teamwork, and dedication to the hospitality profession.

Distinguished guests included Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle; Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner; and Melanie S. Griffin, Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Inspired by Miami's iconic 1990s era, the event embraced a nostalgic Miami Vice-inspired theme that reflected on the city's remarkable transformation since the awards were first established in 1995. Guests experienced a journey through three decades of hospitality growth, celebrating both the evolution of Miami's tourism industry and the employees who continue to drive its success.

"Today, we celebrate 30 years of hospitality excellence, but more importantly, we celebrate the people behind it," said Curtis J. Crider, President & CEO of the Greater Miami & The Beaches Hotel Association. "The Inn Key Awards recognize the hardworking hospitality professionals whose commitment, passion, and service create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year."

A special tribute was presented to Stuart "Stu" Blumberg, the Association's first President & CEO, whose leadership helped establish the foundation for the organization and the INN Key Awards program three decades ago.

"For 30 years, the INN Key Awards have highlighted the extraordinary people who work behind the scenes and on the front lines of our hotels," said Amir Blattner, Chair of the GMBHA Board of Directors and General Manager of Hyatt Regency Miami. "Their commitment to excellence is what defines Miami hospitality and strengthens our reputation as one of the world's leading travel destinations. It is an honor to celebrate their achievements and contributions to our industry."

The 30th Annual INN Key Awards celebrated a remarkable legacy, honored the individuals who carry that legacy forward every day, and set the stage for the next chapter of excellence in Miami hospitality.

The Association also recognized the generous support of its sponsors whose ongoing commitment helps celebrate and elevate hospitality professionals throughout South Florida.

Platinum Sponsors included GMCVB, American Airlines, SERVPRO, Limo Miami ,AL-FLEX Exterminators and Encore.

Gold Sponsors included Fisher Island Club, Faena Miami Beach Hotel, Key Transportation, MDM Group, JW Marriott Marquis Miami, JW Marriott Miami, Hotel Beaux Arts, Marriott Miami Dadeland, Courtyard Miami Dadeland, Bouludsud Miami, and Loud and Live.

Silver Sponsors included Miccosukee Casino & Resort and Quest Events.

Thirty years ago, the Inn Key Awards began with a simple mission: to recognize the people behind hospitality. Today, that mission remains as relevant as ever. As Miami continues to grow as a global destination, the dedication of its hospitality workforce remains the key to its success.

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