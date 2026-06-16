Matric Group Becomes the First U.S. Manufacturer to Deploy Panasonic NPM-GH Dual Lane SMT Technology

Matric Group has made a major investment in advanced dual-lane surface-mount technology (SMT) manufacturing at its Seneca, Pennsylvania headquarters.

This investment reflects our long-standing commitment to equipping U.S. manufacturers with the most advanced production technology available.” — Nagy Bayoumi

SENECA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matric Group has made a major investment in advanced dual-lane surface-mount technology (SMT) manufacturing at its Seneca, Pennsylvania headquarters, expanding domestic capacity for high-reliability, high-mix electronics production.The Panasonic NPM-GH platform anchors Matric Group’s dual-lane SMT line, delivering high-speed, high-accuracy placement with advanced vision alignment. Integrated EKRA screen printing, Koh Young inspection , and YJLink automation support closed- loop process control and smooth, reliable material flow across the line, also a Heller vacuum reflow oven.“This investment reflects our long-standing commitment to equipping U.S. manufacturers with the most advanced production technology available,” said Nagy Bayoumi, President of Atlantech USA . “Matric Group’s decision to deploy the Panasonic NPM-GH demonstrates their leadership in domestic electronics manufacturing and their dedication to providing customers with the highest levels of quality, speed, and reliability. We are proud to have partnered with Matric Group on this milestone.”The expansion reinforces Matric Group’s continued investment in U.S.-based manufacturing in Pennsylvania, while supporting customers across the full product lifecycle through engineering, PCB assembly, cable and harness assembly, box builds, and aftermarket services.About Matric GroupMatric Group is a premier electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider headquartered in Seneca, Pennsylvania. The company delivers end-to-end manufacturing solutions including design engineering, PCB assembly, cable and harness assembly, box builds, and aftermarket services. Serving aerospace and defense, industrial controls, medical, energy, and transportation markets, Matric Group is committed to U.S.-based manufacturing excellence and continuous investment in advanced production technologies.About Atlantech USAAtlantech USA is a leading distributor and manufacturers' representative providing advanced engineering and process solutions for the printed circuit board, surface-mount technology, and microelectronics industries. Founded by Nagy Bayoumi, Atlantech represents premier global equipment manufacturers including Panasonic, Koh Young, Kurtz Ersa, EKRA, Heller, and YJLink. With deep process expertise spanning bare board fabrication through finished electronic assembly, Atlantech delivers best-in-class capital equipment, process engineering support, and comprehensive after-sales service to electronics manufacturers across the United States. For more information, visit www.atlantechusa.com

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