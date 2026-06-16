Rodeway Inn & Suites - Fort Lauderdale Airport & Port Everglades Cruise Hotel Offers Dayrooms, Hotel Rooms for the Day

Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Port Everglades Cruise Port

Award-winning 3 star hotel accommodates travelers with late flights with dayrooms, hotel rooms for daytime hours for a fraction of the cost of an overnight stay

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Dayrooms are a great alternative to waiting at the airport. For a family for 4, shuttle to/from the cruise port costs more than our dayroom with full hotel amenities, & complimentary transportation!” — Benny Fresco, General Manager

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodeway Inn & Suites - Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port, a budget-friendly, full-service cruise hotel near Fort Lauderdale Port Everglades Cruise Port and near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), is offering dayrooms , hotel rooms for the day, for cruise and airport passengers of Port Miami, Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International, and Miami International Airport, and any other stranded passengers with a long connection or delayed flight.A dayroom, also known as a “dayuse” room, is a hotel room available for daytime hours without an overnight stay. Guests who book a day room get access to full hotel amenities through their stay. At Rodeway Inn & Suites - Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port, this means full access to hotel amenities such as room service, Wi-Fi, fitness center, laundry, heated outdoor swimming pool, dining at the Marina 84 Sports Bar & Grill, and more. Whether a dayroom is an “office for the day” to catch up on work, a place to rest, or a just place to change, drop off luggage and head out to explore beautiful South Florida, it is a budget-friendly, convenient and safe alternative to waiting at the airport.Guests booking dayrooms at Rodeway Inn & Suites - Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port hotel also receive access to the hotel’s award-winning complimentary shuttle service. A fleet of luxury shuttles will transport dayroom guests to and from the airport, and cruise port."There are so many people who disembark a cruise ship in the morning, but don’t have a flight, until the evening, so where do they go?" stated Benny Fresco, General Manager at Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port. "Their choices are to hang out at the airport for hours with all their luggage, or overpay for an overnight hotel room when they aren’t even staying the night. We offer dayrooms because it’s the right thing to do. It’s easy, budget-friendly, and the perfect answer to a late flight for individuals and families alike. For a family for 4, transportation to and from Port Everglades costs more than booking a dayroom from us, having a nice room for the day, and getting transportation for free – it’s a no-brainer!"Dayrooms at Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port can be booked via dayroomstay.com or booked directly by contacting the hotel.About Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Port Everglades Cruise PortRodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale Airport & Cruise Port is a budget-friendly, full-service 3-star Fort Lauderdale cruise hotel in close proximity to popular South Florida tourist destinations such as Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Broward Convention Center, Port Everglades Cruise port and the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Amenities include complimentary breakfast, heated outdoor pool, whirlpool tub suites, tour packages, tropical garden, guest business center, fitness center, Wi-Fi, a full-service Forgot Something gift shop, a full-service conference and banquet hall, and dining at the Marina 84 Sports Bar & Grill. Rodeway Inn is a top hotel for cruise vacationers, providing cruise port and airport shuttle services, long-term cruise parking as well as dayrooms for disembarking guests. For more information on Rodeway Inn & Suites, visit http://www.rodewayfll.com or follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram. Rodeway Inn & Suites Fort Lauderdale is a member of Choice Hotels International, Inc.(NYSE: CHH).

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