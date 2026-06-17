OCFO Expands Presence in the UK as International Growth Continues

Louw Barnardt - Co-Founder and Managing Director of OCFO

The global financial consulting firm is increasing its focus on the UK market as part of its ongoing international growth strategy.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO), the global financial consulting firm supporting more than 1,400 businesses across 34 countries, is strengthening its focus on the United Kingdom as part of its ongoing international growth strategy.

The expansion reflects OCFO's commitment to supporting businesses in key global markets, providing access to experienced financial leadership, cloud accounting and strategic advisory services designed to help organisations navigate growth, improve performance and achieve long-term value.

"As our client base continues to grow internationally, it is increasingly important for us to strengthen our presence in the markets where our clients operate," said Louw Barnardt, Co-founder and Managing Director of OCFO.

"OCFO has built an exceptional reputation for helping businesses scale with clarity and confidence. We are excited to expand our focus in the UK at a time when increasing local and global challenges require access to strategic financial insight to support business stability and growth. There is a significant opportunity in these markets for OCFO to extend its proven service model and help ambitious businesses make better decisions, unlock opportunities and create long-term value."

The move builds on OCFO's growing international footprint, which includes operations in South Africa, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Through its combination of fractional CFO services, cloud accounting, financial management and strategic advisory support, the firm provides businesses with access to senior financial expertise without the cost and commitment of a full-time executive hire.

Businesses across the UK are increasingly seeking flexible, high-impact financial leadership to help navigate economic uncertainty, capital raising, expansion plans and operational complexity. OCFO's model enables organisations to access experienced financial professionals and proven systems tailored to their stage of growth and strategic objectives.

As part of its UK growth strategy, OCFO will continue to focus on business development, client engagement, strategic partnerships and industry networking, while supporting both existing and prospective clients across the region.

With a growing global client base and a reputation for delivering practical, data-driven financial insight, OCFO continues to position itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to scale sustainably and navigate increasingly complex commercial environments.

Businesses interested in learning more about OCFO's services in the United Kingdom are encouraged to visit www.ocfo.com and get in touch with the team.

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO (OCFO) is a global financial consulting firm supporting more than 1,400 businesses across 34 countries. Operating internationally, OCFO provides fractional CFO services, accounting, financial management, compliance, talent solutions and strategic advisory support. By combining experienced financial professionals with modern cloud-based technology, the firm helps entrepreneurs and growing businesses improve performance, make better decisions and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.ocfo.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.