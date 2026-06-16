The Movers Expands Local Service to Blue Springs, MO, Bringing Trusted, Family-Owned Relocation Help

Kansas City metro moving company launches a dedicated Blue Springs service area, offering residential, long-distance, commercial, and junk removal services.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — June 16, 2026 — The Movers, a family-owned and operated moving company serving the greater Kansas City metro on both the Missouri and Kansas sides, today announced the launch of its dedicated moving services for Blue Springs, MO . The expansion formalizes the company's commitment to residents and businesses across eastern Jackson County with a local point of contact, area-specific expertise, and the same stress-free moving experience The Movers has built its reputation on.Home to more than 55,000 residents, Blue Springs pairs established, family-friendly neighborhoods with newer development along the Adams Dairy Parkway corridor. From homes near Lake Remembrance to the established streets around downtown and Main Street, and businesses near Adams Dairy Landing, The Movers brings firsthand knowledge of the city's roads, I-70 access points, and neighborhood layouts — the local details that keep a move on schedule and belongings safe."Blue Springs has always been part of the community we care about, sitting right between Independence and Lee's Summit, where we already do a lot of work," said a spokesperson for The Movers. "Making it an official service area means our Blue Springs neighbors get a team that knows their streets, their buildings, and their timelines — not a one-size-fits-all crew passing through."The Blue Springs service area covers the company's full range of offerings, including local residential moving, long-distance relocation, commercial and office moves, and junk removal. As a family-owned operation, The Movers treats every relocation — large or small, local or cross-country — with the same care, professionalism, and attention to detail that has earned the trust of families and businesses throughout the Kansas City metro. Blue Springs residents and businesses can learn more or request a free quote at the new service area page on the company's website, or by calling (816) 535-8802.About The MoversThe Movers is a family-owned and operated moving company serving the Kansas City metropolitan area on both the Missouri and Kansas sides, including Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Lenexa, Shawnee, Lee's Summit, Independence, Liberty, Blue Springs, Grandview, Raymore, and Belton. The company provides reliable, efficient, and stress-free residential, long-distance, local, and commercial moving, as well as junk removal. For more information, visit https://www.themoverskc.com/ Media ContactThe MoversWebsite: https://www.themoverskc.com/

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