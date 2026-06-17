Quality Insights Names Aaron Spurlock President and CEO

Aaron Spurlock, MS, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer, has been named President and CEO of Quality Insights, effective February 2027.

Aaron Spurlock, 18-year veteran and current COO, will assume the role in February 2027 following a unanimous board decision and planned leadership transition.

I'm committed to making sure the people and communities we serve see Quality Insights as a trusted collaborator in the work that matters most to them.” — Aaron Spurlock, incoming President and CEO

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quality Insights , a nationally recognized nonprofit health improvement organization, today announced that Aaron Spurlock, MS, FACHE, will succeed Sven Berg as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2027. The transition follows a unanimous decision by the Board of Directors earlier this year.Berg, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, joined Quality Insights 15 years ago and has served as President and CEO for the past 10. He announced his retirement following a planned succession process. Spurlock, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, has been with the organization for 18 years and is a central architect of its current strategic direction and process for integrating partner and customer insights and feedback."Quality Insights is in very talented and qualified hands, and Aaron is already building the future path for the organization. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I could not be more confident in where he will take this organization and what we will achieve for our current and future partners."— Sven Berg, outgoing President and CEOPaul T. Conway, Board Chair, a 49-year kidney patient, former state government health leader and CMS advisor on kidney care quality, understands firsthand what this mission demands and what it takes to lead it forward."The Board has watched Aaron lead with a great sense of purpose, a strong commitment to both our mission and the people we are honored to serve, and a clear vision for how to align organizational talent and capacity to emerging opportunities. Continuity of leadership is strategic, and Aaron’s record of performance made this the right decision. As a Board, we are pleased to offer our full support and look forward to a great future."— Paul T. Conway, Board ChairAbout Aaron SpurlockSpurlock has been a driving force behind Quality Insights’ evolution as an organization and its commitment to customer service and patient-centered innovation. As COO, he brought design thinking into the organization’s culture and operations, founded the Thinkspace rural health innovation studio, and set the stage for launching new and exciting initiatives, including the 5 Steps to 5 Stars Quality Improvement Program and AwardCE , the organization’s jointly accredited continuing education service. He also guided the development of The Quality Insights Way, the organization’s strategic plan through 2031.He holds a fellowship in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and is a native West Virginian who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management from Marshall University and a Master of Science in Strategic Leadership from Mountain State University.His deep knowledge of Quality Insights’ programs, established relationships with partner and national stakeholder organizations, and commitment to continuous improvement make him well-positioned to lead the organization into its next phase of growth."This organization has always been at its best when we work alongside our partners — not in front of them. That won’t change. What I’m most committed to is making sure the people and communities we serve continue to see Quality Insights as a trusted collaborator in the work that matters most to them. We have an exceptional team, strong relationships, and real momentum. I don’t take any of that for granted."— Aaron Spurlock, incoming President and CEOA Planned TransitionBerg will remain fully engaged through the transition, working alongside Spurlock through February 2027 to ensure continuity for staff, partners, and the patients and communities Quality Insights serves. The organization’s programs, contracts, and leadership team remain unchanged.About Quality InsightsQuality Insights is a nonprofit organization with more than 50 years of experience improving health and care across a wide range of federal and state programs that serve some of the nation’s most medically vulnerable patients. The organization supports quality improvement programs for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health system and operates, under contract with CMS, End-Stage Renal Disease Networks (ESRD) across 17 states, Washington, D.C., and two U.S. territories; delivers continuing education through its jointly accredited AwardCE service; supports rural health entrepreneurs through the Thinkspace innovation studio; and advances health care quality through the 5 Steps to 5 Stars program. Quality Insights is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

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