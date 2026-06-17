Sunny HQ Launches Human Governance Layer for AI Agents on WordPress, Included on Every Hosting Plan

Sunny HQ now governs AI agents on every hosted WordPress 7.0 site: permissions, audit and rollback, and bill caps. No added cost.

Most hosts are reacting to WordPress 7.0. We built for it before it shipped. The agentic era should not be a tax on small and mid-sized businesses. On our platform, it is the baseline.” — Dylan Bost, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunny HQ

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny HQ, the Human-First Managed Hosting for WordPress platform, today announced the rollout of its agentic governance layer across every hosting plan. The layer gives business owners full human contraol over the AI agents now able to interact with their WordPress sites, and it is included on every Sunny HQ plan at no additional cost.The announcement follows the release of WordPress 7.0 on May 20, 2026. The update introduced native AI infrastructure into WordPress core, including the Connectors API, the Abilities API, and the MCP Adapter. Together, these give AI agents a standardized way to read, write, and modify WordPress sites. WordPress powers more than 40 percent of the web, which means a significant share of the internet became agent-accessible in a single release.Sunny HQ built its governance layer ahead of that launch. The company's position: AI agents are a genuine unlock for businesses, capable of generating content, managing inventory, deploying promotions, and expanding sites at a pace no human team can match. But that capability requires a foundation built for it, and a human who stays in charge of it.“WordPress just became agent-accessible. That is a gift and a risk, and our job is to make sure it stays a gift,” said Dylan Bost, CEO and co-founder of Sunny HQ. “We have been human-first since 2016, and that does not change because the tools changed. AI will keep pushing the envelope on what a website can do for a business. Most owners are not going to manage that alone, and they should not have to. We put real people and real guardrails between the agents and the site, so our customers get the upside without inheriting the chaos.”The Sunny HQ governance layer is built on three pillars:- Permission architecture. Agents only do what the site owner allows. Scoped credentials, role-based gates, and defined change windows keep every agent inside its lane.- Audit and rollback. Every agent action is logged, attributed, and searchable in a human-readable record. Any change can be reversed in seconds, surgically, without restoring the whole site.- Bill containment. Token and run budgets cap what agents can spend, and anomaly alerts flag unusual activity before it becomes a problem.The layer is agent-agnostic and works with Claude, the GPT family, and custom agents connecting through the standard MCP adapter or REST API. It rolls out across all existing Sunny HQ plans with no new tier and no price increase.“Most hosts are reacting to WordPress 7.0. We built for it before it shipped,” Bost added. “The agentic era should not be a tax on small and mid-sized businesses. On our platform, it is the baseline.”For businesses running AI agents at scale, Sunny HQ also offers Agentic Concierge, an upgrade that adds dedicated agent runtime, 24/7 anomaly monitoring, and quarterly agent strategy sessions.The agentic-ready foundation is live now. Site owners can review their current readiness at sunnyhq.io/agentic-ready or book a 20-minute Agentic Readiness call with the Sunny HQ team.About Sunny HQSunny HQ is the Human-First WordPress platform for businesses that are done managing their own hosting. Since 2016, the company has delivered managed hosting, maintenance, security, and expert support for agencies, WooCommerce and e-commerce brands, online course creators, and founder-led companies where the website drives real revenue. Its U.S.-based support team resolves 90 percent of requests within two hours. With the arrival of the agentic web, every Sunny HQ plan now includes a human-governed AI layer: permission architecture, audit and rollback, and bill containment, at no additional cost. If your current provider cannot tell you what their resolution time looks like, or who is governing the AI agents touching your site, that is worth knowing. Learn more at sunnyhq.io.

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