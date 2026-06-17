Beverly Hills Urogynecologist Expands Comprehensive Bladder and Pelvic Health Care for Women Across All Stages of Life

Specialized care that addresses pelvic floor disorders, bladder concerns, and menopause-related conditions through personalized treatment options.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women experiencing bladder, pelvic floor, and related health concerns now have access to comprehensive, specialized care through the practice of Dr. Karyn Eilber , a board-certified urogynecologist serving Beverly Hills and surrounding communities. The practice provides evaluation and treatment for a wide range of conditions affecting women's pelvic health, with services tailored to individual needs and life stages.Bladder and pelvic floor disorders can significantly affect daily activities, comfort, and overall quality of life. Dr. Eilber's practice focuses on diagnosing and managing conditions such as urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, overactive bladder, recurrent urinary tract infections, and other pelvic floor disorders. Treatment plans are designed to address both symptoms and underlying causes while helping patients make informed healthcare decisions.The practice offers both conservative and surgical treatment options depending on a patient's condition, goals, and medical history. Non-surgical approaches may include lifestyle modifications, pelvic floor therapy, and other evidence-based interventions, while advanced surgical procedures are available when appropriate. This comprehensive approach allows patients to explore a full spectrum of treatment options under the guidance of a urogynecology specialist.In addition to bladder and pelvic floor care, the practice provides hormone management services for women experiencing menopause-related changes. By integrating pelvic health and hormone care, patients can receive coordinated support for multiple conditions that commonly affect women during midlife and beyond.As awareness of pelvic floor disorders continues to grow, access to specialized urogynecologic care remains an important component of women's health. Through personalized evaluation and treatment, Dr. Eilber's practice helps women address complex health concerns and improve long-term function, comfort, and well-being.For more information about bladder and pelvic health services, contact the office directly.About Karyn Eilber MD:Dr. Karyn Eilber is a board-certified urogynecologist based in Beverly Hills, California, specializing in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery. The practice provides comprehensive care for bladder conditions, pelvic floor disorders, urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, recurrent urinary tract infections, and menopause-related concerns. Through personalized treatment plans and evidence-based care, the practice serves women across all stages of life.

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