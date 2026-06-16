Full Stack AMTD Contains Autonomous AI-Augmented Red Team Agents in Hybrid OT Environment — All Four Runs Neutralized

PacketViper invented Full Stack AMTD, the most comprehensive security capability available for IT and OT networks today. These results prove we can contain machine-speed AI-augmented attacks.” — Francesco Trama

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PacketViper today released results from a red team evaluation of its Full Stack AMTD platform against autonomous, multi-vector, AI-augmented adversary tooling. The test produced the first documented containment of machine-speed AI-driven attacks in a hybrid IT/OT environment.Four independent runs of AI-augmented red team agents were executed against power, water, fuel, and HVAC segments. All four runs were fully neutralized. Unauthorized protocol commands were blocked inline in less than two milliseconds. Full network-wide isolation of the automated tooling was completed in an average of four minutes and twelve seconds. The system achieved a 99.0 percent reduction in raw analyst alerts with zero false positives on legitimate traffic.No agents were installed on any OT assets. All defensive personas maintained cross-layer coherence throughout the engagements.The deployment mapped directly to DoD OT Zero Trust guidance and provided direct evidence for fourteen NIST 800-53 controls. Results support AI-specific risk mitigation requirements in RMF packages.Full test documentation, configuration snapshots, and control mappings are available upon request.About PacketViper:PacketViper delivers preemptive inline defense for IT and OT environments through Full Stack AMTD. The platform operates agentless and provides coherent defensive personas across Layers 2 through 7. It is deployed at critical infrastructure sites and forward operating environments.

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