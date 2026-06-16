This Father’s Day, Techbridge Girls Calls on 'Girl Dads' to be the Biggest Influencer in Their Daughter’s Life

Techbridge Girls Girl Dads Campaign

Techbridge Girls is launching a national Father's Day campaign with a simple message for men: if you’re proud to be a girl dad, now is the moment to show it.

Being a girl dad is about much more than cheering from the sidelines. It’s about making sure girls know they can achieve anything including seeing themselves as future engineers, scientists & leaders.” — Alex Luce, Techbridge Girls Board Member

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New national campaign invites men to take action in shaping the future STEM workforceAhead of Father’s Day, Techbridge Girls is launching a national campaign with a simple message for men: if you’re proud to be a girl dad, now is the moment to show it.The Girl Dads Campaign invites fathers, uncles, and male mentors to support girls in STEM not just at home, but in the broader world, through giving, storytelling, and workplace participation."Being a girl dad is about so much more than cheering from the sidelines,” said Alex Luce, Techbridge Girls Board Member and a STEM dad of two daughters. “It’s about making sure girls know they can achieve anything. And that includes seeing themselves as future engineers, scientists, and leaders.”The campaign launches during a season when families are already celebrating girls’ achievements, from science fairs to graduations, and builds toward Father’s Day. It also taps into a growing cultural conversation around the role men play in raising confident, capable daughters.Research shows that girls whose fathers engage with them around STEM are 17% more likely to explore those subjects. Yet many girls still lack access to the programs, encouragement, and visibility that make STEM pathways feel possible. Techbridge Girls is working to change that by expanding access to high quality STEM learning experiences nationwide.Companies Encouraged to ParticipateThe Girl Dads Campaign is built to be simple and shareable, making it easy for individuals and organizations to participate.Participants are invited to:- Make a gift in honor of a girl in their life- Share why supporting girls in STEM matters to them- Invite others to joinCompanies are also encouraged to bring the campaign into their workplaces as a Father’s Day activation that connects employee engagement with long term workforce development.How to Get InvolvedThe Girl Dads Campaign runs April through June 2026. Individuals and organizations can participate by making a gift in honor of a girl, sharing their story, and encouraging others to join.Techbridge Girls is available for interviews and can connect media with campaign participants and spokespersons.Learn more or get involved: https://www.techbridgegirls.org/girl-dads/ About Techbridge GirlsTechbridge Girls (TBG) is a national nonprofit on a mission to transform STEM education so that all girls—especially Black, Latina, Indigenous, and gender-expansive youth—can see themselves as leaders, innovators, and change agents in STEM.Now celebrating 25 years of impact, TBG designs joyful, rigorous, and culturally relevant programs that equip educators and ignite girls’ confidence and brilliance. With a systemic approach that reaches across classrooms, communities, and institutions, Techbridge Girls is not just expanding opportunity—we’re rewriting the STEM narrative for the next 25 years and beyond.Learn more at www.techbridgegirls.org

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