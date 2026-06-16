MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT’S JACQUELYN AYALA EARNS “WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP” NOMINATION

Jacquelyn Ayala Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that its Director of Human Resources, Jacquelyn Ayala , has been recognized as a “Women’s Leadership 2026” nominee by the Los Angeles Business Journal in a special feature.Ayala was selected out of hundreds of “Los Angeles women who ‘lead by example,’ successfully blending effective business vision with a passionate commitment to positively making a difference, both in the world of business and in the communities they serve.”“We are thrilled to see Jackie receive this recognition,” says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie . “This nomination is a well-deserved recognition of her dedication and the immense positive impact she makes on our entire team every single day.”In her role as Director of Human Resources, Ayala serves as a strategic cornerstone for firm-wide success. She has mastered the art of aligning sophisticated human capital strategies with overarching business objectives, ensuring that organizational culture drives tangible operational results. Ayala’s expertise spans the full spectrum of firm management, from high-level talent acquisition and employee engagement to the complexities of finance, change management, and facilities oversight. This holistic perspective allows her to act as a versatile partner to firm leadership, navigating the unique pressures of the California legal sector with both technical precision and strategic foresight.

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