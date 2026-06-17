Hamilton Wins Two Best of Show Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE 2026

Hamilton Outpost recognized for large booth excellence and student-selected impact.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamilton received two Best of Show honors at EXHIBITORLIVE 2026 for its Hamilton Outpost exhibit, including Best of Show – Large Booth and Best of Show – Students’ Choice. The event took place at the Tampa Convention Center and brought together trade show and corporate event marketing professionals from across the industry.Hamilton Outpost: Creative Fuel, High-Octane Ideas, Full-Service Execution was developed as a direct reflection of Hamilton’s integrated approach to experiential marketing . Inspired by a retro gas station, the exhibit used a stylized 2.5D design that blended physical structure with a hand-drawn, illustrated effect. The experience was designed to show how Hamilton brings strategy, creative development, production, and execution together within a complete exhibit environment.Hamilton supported the exhibit with pre-show marketing that included organic social, paid digital advertising, geo-fencing, and email marketing. These efforts introduced the Hamilton Outpost concept ahead of the event and helped build attendee awareness before the show opened.Hamilton Outpost also featured a custom bandana activation powered by Hamilton inSIGHT, where attendees personalized bandanas that were live chainstitched on-site. StudioHshaped the atmosphere with a retro-infused playlist, ambient auto shop-inspired audio, a “Paper White” signature scent, and LED content displayed on a garage door-style video wall. A white slushie station added a nostalgic hospitality touch, while Hamilton’s Innovation Tour presentation highlighted Hamilton inSIGHTcapabilities, including lead capture, eLiterature kiosks, gamified booth journeys, and hospitality and giveaway fulfillment.The Hamilton Outpost experience recorded an average dwell time of 18 minutes per visitor, an increase of more than one minute from Hamilton’s EXHIBITORLIVE 2025 experience. Attendees described the space as “one of a kind,” “incredibly unique,” and “unlike anything I’ve ever seen on a trade show floor.”The Students’ Choice Award was selected by students from the EDPA University Affiliation Program, representing Bemidji State University and the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. Together, the awards recognize both overall excellence on the show floor and the exhibit’s impact on the next generation of designers.About Hamilton:Hamilton is a full-service experiential and event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies worldwide. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, events, environments, mobile, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.

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