CB Insights and Glean Partner to Bring Private Company Intelligence Into Enterprise AI Workflows

CB Insights data is now available across Glean’s Work AI platform, helping teams combine trusted external market intelligence with internal company knowledge

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CB Insights, the leader in predictive intelligence on private companies, today announced a partnership with enterprise AI leader Glean to make CB Insights’ validated private company data and market intelligence available across Glean’s AI platform.Through the integration, teams using Glean can access CB Insights’ proprietary data on private companies, funding activity, market trends, competitive landscapes, Mosaic™ scores, and analyst research directly within their AI workflows. This allows users to ask questions in natural language and receive answers that combine Glean’s internal company knowledge with CB Insights’ trusted external market data.The partnership begins with the launch of Glean for Financial Services, which addresses a growing challenge for financial institutions: AI tools are only as useful as the information they can access. Glean helps organizations securely use their internal data, documents, and knowledge. CB Insights adds an additional external layer: validated information on private companies, investors, markets, and emerging technology trends.“Companies are increasingly using AI to make faster decisions, but the quality of those decisions depends on the quality of the data behind them,” said Karl Kong, CEO of CB Insights. “Glean brings together the internal knowledge teams rely on every day. CB Insights complements that with trusted external data on private companies, markets, and technologies. Together, we’re helping customers get better answers, faster, in the workflows where they already live.”With CB Insights available in Glean, investors can more easily answer questions such as which private companies are gaining traction in a market, how a sector is evolving, where funding is flowing, and which competitors or partners may be worth watching. Instead of switching between tools, teams can bring CB Insights’ external intelligence into the same AI workspace they use to search and analyze internal information.“CB Insights is a leader in private company intelligence, and trusted by the largest financial institutions in the world, including many clients we share,” said Zubin Irani, VP of Partnerships, Glean. “By making CB Insights available across Glean’s enterprise AI platform, our customers can combine deep external market intelligence with their own internal context to accomplish meaningful work and make better decisions.”The two platforms use model context protocol (MCP), an open standard for connecting AI with data sources. This reflects CB Insights’ continued focus on making its data available where customers already work. By integrating CB Insights’ validated external intelligence with Glean’s enterprise AI platform, organizations can bring stronger context to research, strategy, diligence, business development, and other high-value workflows.About CB InsightsCB Insights is the leader in predictive intelligence on private companies—turning exclusive data on millions of firms into early, trusted signals on future performance and direction. The company pioneered predictive intelligence with its Mosaic Score—the first system to reliably forecast the outlook for a private company—and has since built it into a comprehensive platform of AI and data capabilities. Today, leading strategy, investment, and business development teams rely on CB Insights to identify the right companies, markets, and opportunities before their competitors do. Visit www.cbinsights.com for more information.Media ContactCB Insightspress@cbinsights.com

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