HILL FARRER & BURRILL’S OLGA CHRYSOSTOMIDES EARNS WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP AWARD NOMINATION

Olga Chrysostomides Dean E. Dennis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Director of Human Resources and Administration Olga Chrysostomides has been recognized as a “Women’s Leadership 2026” nominee by the Los Angeles Business Journal in a special feature.Chrysostomides was selected out of hundreds of “Los Angeles women who ‘lead by example,’ successfully blending effective business vision with a passionate commitment to positively making a difference, both in the world of business and in the communities they serve.”"Olga is the embodiment of leadership at our firm," said Dean Dennis , Managing Attorney of Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP. "She plays a critical role in shaping the culture and operational excellence of our firm, always putting our people at the center of every decision. This recognition is a testament to the lasting impact she continues to make both within our organization and throughout the legal community."Chrysostomides leads strategic HR operations and workforce development for the historic, Los Angeles-based firm. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she brings over 30 years of expertise in law firm management and operations, with a proven track record of optimizing human capital to drive organizational success. She is adept at aligning HR strategies with overarching business objectives to support long-term stability and performance. Chrysostomides’ recent initiatives include modernizing benefit offerings, renegotiating key external partnerships, and adapting retirement plans to better reflect the needs of a modern workforce. She was previously selected for the “LA Executive Award” by the Los Angeles Times in 2025.

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