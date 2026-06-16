Cleanwatts Digital launches kWant Energy, an integrated platform for the energy transition

The new platform reflects the company’s comprehensive offering. It counts more than 45 MWh contracted for storage projects, expecting to double by december.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Portuguese company announces the launch of kWant Energy , marking a new phase of growth that reflects the company’s evolution toward a more comprehensive offering in the energy sector. The new cross-functional platform accompanies the expansion of the company’s operations beyond the digital component, positioning kWant Energy as a unique, cross-functional platform to accelerate the energy transition of companies, industries, organizations, and communities in Portugal and international markets.kWant Energy was created to support each client throughout the entire project lifecycle, from the initial assessment and data collection to solution design, financing structuring, asset installation, and ongoing operational management. This integrated approach enables the creation of customized projects tailored to each organization’s consumption profile, operational needs, and sustainability goals.“This platform represents much more than just a new brand. It represents how the company has evolved and the response we want to offer to the current challenges facing the energy sector. Cleanwatts Digital no longer fully reflected the scope of our offerings. Today, we are an integrated energy platform, capable of supporting customers from the design through to the operation of their assets, with a focus on resilience, efficiency, and energy autonomy,” says Basílio Simões, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Cleanwatts Digital.kWant Energy maintains battery storage solutions and smart energy management as its main areas of focus, two domains it considers critical for the stability of the power grid and the competitiveness of businesses. In international markets, the company will also continue to develop projects related to energy communities, leveraging the experience it has accumulated in the design, operation, and optimization of distributed energy ecosystems.The launch of this platform comes at a time when Portugal is undergoing a profound transformation of its electricity system. The growth of renewable energy production, increased electrification of consumption, the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, and the growing use of heat pumps are posing new challenges to the grid, with greater volatility between periods of excess production and times of peak demand. In this scenario, storage plays a strategic role by allowing energy to be stored when it is most available and used during periods of greatest need, helping to stabilize the grid, reduce costs, and increase energy security.Over the past two years, extreme weather events and disruptions in the power grid have demonstrated the importance of strengthening the energy system’s resilience. For households, businesses, and critical infrastructure, batteries are no longer merely a complement to renewable energy production but have become an essential tool for ensuring continuity, flexibility, and protection against market volatility and grid operation fluctuations. The company currently has over 45 MWh contracted in storage projects and projects 100% growth by the end of 2026. This performance confirms the growing demand for solutions that allow organizations to reduce exposure to energy volatility, increase autonomy, and meet decarbonization goals without adding technical or financial complexity.kWwant Energy operates its own energy management and optimization platforms, capable of integrating various assets, including renewable generation, batteries, electric vehicle charging, and other distributed energy resources. These solutions enable the monitoring, management, and optimization of energy assets across different consumption and generation scenarios, creating a technological foundation for models such as Energy as a Service, virtual power plants, and flexibility services.The new platform also benefits from a broad ecosystem of partners with expertise in the energy sector, enabling it to address complementary customer needs in areas such as energy communities, bill management, biomass, consulting, and the development of specialized solutions. This collaboration strengthens kWant Energy’s ability to deliver comprehensive projects tailored to different customer profiles, ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises to large industrial consumers and operators with complex energy needs.With this new platform, Cleanwatts Digital aims to simplify, accelerate, and expand the energy transition, putting technology, financing, and operations at the service of a more decentralized, efficient, and resilient energy system.

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