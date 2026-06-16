“The Privilege of Pressure”: SOCAFRICA Bids Farewell to Chief Master Sgt. Evan Serpa

STUTTGART, Germany — U.S. Special Operations Command Africa held a change of responsibility ceremony to formally transition the command’s senior enlisted leadership from U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Evan Serpa to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Payne at Kelly Barracks, June 15, 2026.

The change of command ceremony served as a time-honored custom, demonstrating leadership continuity and mission dedication.

As SOCAFRICA’s Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Serpa's dedication to that mission was driven by his commitment to people, culture, and empowering the joint force.

"To the men and women of SOCAFRICA, never lose sight of the fact that the pressure you feel is a privilege,” Serpa said. “Not everyone is capable of operating in this environment. Be proud of the fact that your daily sacrifices have true, lasting purpose and make a tangible difference on the global stage."

Reflecting on their time together at the command, SOCAFRICA's Commanding General, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Claude Tudor, highlighted Serpa’s exceptional leadership and the strength of their working partnership.

"Your judgment, your candor and your unwavering moral compass shaped this command at every turn," Tudor said. "Today, we honor a leader who has given everything to this command and thank him for his service, integrity and lasting impact on SOCAFRICA."

Serpa’s role included ensuring forces were positioned and prepared for maximum impact.

“Looking back, I am proud of the role I played in advising the commander to optimize the strategic footprint of our forces throughout Africa,” Serpa said. “We placed our professionals in locations that maximized their capabilities and strengthened our partnerships.”

As a sub-unified command of U.S. Special Operations Command, SOCAFRICA works with African partners to counter violent extremist organizations, strengthen regional security capabilities and promote long-term stability across the continent through special operations activities and security cooperation efforts.

While missions and exercises often dominate the headlines, Serpa’s commitment to the enlisted force remains his defining legacy. He believed leadership development should be driven by personnel at all levels rather than a top-down mandate.

“My philosophy on development is that you have to reach down through the echelons,” Serpa explained. “I mentor the SELs in my immediate formation, but the real impact happens when we engage our E-5s and E-6s. Bringing mid-level leaders into the room to discuss the 'why', exposing them to strategic dialogue early, long before they wear senior rank.”

This focus on early development was rooted in Serpa's core belief that readiness relies entirely on the human domain.

“Our greatest weapon, and the ultimate deciding factor between winning and failing in this environment, is based on a shared mindset of the force executing it,” he said, emphasizing a fundamental truth he regularly shared with his formation: “Everything is culture.”

The responsibility to cultivate that culture now formally transfers to his successor, Command Sgt. Maj. Payne.

A native of Kentucky, Payne, brings a wealth of experience from a diverse and operationally heavy career. Having previously spent 18 years in critical leadership roles within the U.S. Army Special Operations Command and most recently serving as the CSEL for the Joint Cyber Operations Group, he brings vital multi-domain expertise to the command. Payne began his Army career in 1999 and has since executed numerous deployments across the AFRICOM, CENTCOM, and SOUTHCOM regions, shaping his global strategic perspective.

"I will strive to build upon the strong foundation established before me so our progress continues and our shared values endure," Payne said. "I am eager to begin this new chapter and uphold the legacy of U.S. Special Operations Command Africa."

Handing over responsibility marks the end of a deeply personal chapter in Serpa's military career as he prepares to depart.

“While I am eager to take on these new, broader challenges, stepping away from SOCAFRICA is bittersweet,” Serpa said. “I will deeply miss the relationships I’ve built and the SOCAFRICA mission that has been perfectly aligned with my core values. I will carry the strategic lessons learned here into my next role.”

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