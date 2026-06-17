De Nora Selected for Johor River Waterworks UV Systems Supporting Singapore’s Water Supply

Project awarded by Flotech for PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, highlights confidence in De Nora’s medium pressure UV technology and local support

MILAN, ITALY, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrie De Nora, an Italian multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan, specializes in sustainable electrochemical technologies and the emerging green hydrogen industry. The company today announced it has been selected to supply its SentinelUV technology with upgraded electronic ballast systems for the refurbishment of ultraviolet disinfection systems at PUB’s Johor River Waterworks. The project was awarded by Flotech Controls, PUB’s appointed contractor.Originally commissioned in 2011, the existing UV systems have operated successfully, providing reliable disinfection as part of a critical asset supporting Singapore’s drinking water supply. With the system approaching the later stages of its operational lifespan, PUB commissioned a tender for the replacement or refurbishment of the UV systems to ensure long-term continued reliability.The appointed contractor, Flotech Controls, proposed a refurbishment and retrofit approach supported by De Nora, particularly given the space constraints within the building housing the existing UV systems The project forms part of De Nora’s Sentinelretrofit program, enabling modernization of system performance while retaining core infrastructure. By allowing reuse of key system components, the retrofit approach also supports more sustainable project delivery through reduced material consumption and minimized waste and reduced carbon dioxide footprint.The upgraded system will deliver enhanced operational performance, including extended lamp life and a reduced footprint, supporting improved efficiency within the existing installation. The project is scheduled for installation in 2027.Flotech Controls selected De Nora’s SentinelUV system due to its proven reliability in medium pressure applications, ease of maintenance, and ability to be retrofitted into existing infrastructure without the need for full system replacement.The award also reflects the strong preference many water operators place on technologies that combine dependable performance with straightforward operation and serviceability. De Nora’s established presence in Singapore, including local sales and aftersales support, was also an important factor in the selection.Designed for demanding drinking water applications, De Nora’s medium pressure UV technology provides robust disinfection performance while helping operators simplify maintenance planning and extend the value of installed assets through practical retrofit pathways. This approach enables utilities to modernize critical systems efficiently while minimizing disruption.About De NoraIndustrie De Nora S.p.A. is an Italian multinational company founded in 1923 and listed on the Euronext Milan stock exchange. A global leader in electrochemical processes and technologies for water management, it provides products and services that enable industrial processes in the chlor-alkali, electronics, battery, water treatment (both municipal and industrial), and green hydrogen sectors. With an operational presence across multiple regions—including the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia—De Nora delivers customized solutions, effectively and reliably meeting market demands. Committed to ESG principles, the company integrates environmental sustainability and social responsibility into all its activities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.