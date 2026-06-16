Celebrating Engineering Excellence: How USACE Strengthens Army Reserve Installation Management on the Corps’ Birthday

For more than two centuries, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has stood at the forefront of America’s engineering excellence, national service, and infrastructure innovation. As the Corps marks another year of distinguished service, the U.S. Army Reserve reflects with deep appreciation on a partnership that directly strengthens our readiness, modernization, and ability to serve the nation. The Corps’ birthday is a reminder that every mission‑ready Army Reserve facility, every resilient installation, and every modernized training environment is built on the foundation of USACE’s expertise and unwavering commitment.

The Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate (ARIMD) ensures that Soldiers have the facilities and infrastructure required to train, mobilize, and deploy. Modern, resilient, and well-maintained facilities are not simply buildings, they are power projection enablers. They enable units to conduct mission-essential training, maintain equipment, and sustain the operational tempo required in today’s complex environment.

USACE, particularly the Louisville District and other supporting districts, plays a critical role in helping ARIMD meet these mission demands. Through engineering leadership, disciplined project management, and technical expertise, USACE enables ARIMD to deliver facilities that meet the Army Reserve’s unique operational requirements and long-term strategic goals.

USACE’s support to Army Reserve Military Construction projects spans the entire lifecycle from concept development to ribbon cutting and beyond, and their long‑standing collaboration with ARIMD has been key to bringing projects to completion. This integrated partnership ensures that every facility is aligned with mission needs, executed with precision, and delivered to the highest standards of quality. Together, the team is now concluding a decade-long series of three construction projects with the 88th Readiness Division at the Yakama Training Center Equipment Concentration Site, Washington. The first effort delivered gravel Military Equipment Parking and a concrete pavement for tracked vehicles; the second was a $22 million, 29,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility completed in 2023. The final component, a 50,000 sq. ft. equipment warehouse, is slated for completion this year, marking the successful culmination of a coordinated, sustained effort across all partners.

USACE also plays a pivotal role in ensuring that Army Reserve projects comply with federal and state environmental regulations and laws to uphold the Army’s commitment to environmental stewardship. Their technical expertise and access to environmental attorneys provide a critical guiding hand throughout a wide breadth of Army Reserve projects that often prove more complex compared to USACE’s other lines of business.

“Most people do not realize we are integrated at every stage of a facility lifecycle,” underscored Rhiannon Ryan, Technical Lead, USACE Louisville District. “USACE never really lets a facility go after its built. Everything that happens in its lifecycle, even if the Army Reserve disposes of it, the environmental responsibility is still there. It’s a true partnership with the Army Reserve to ensure we stay on the same page which is critical due to how geographically dispersed the facilities are in regard to location. An installation will always have the same set of laws to follow, but for the Army Reserve, it’s a different kind of difficult with regulations that can change from state-to-state, even down to local laws and regulations. It can also be further complicated when Army Reserve facilities are tenants on another service’s installation and their regulations must be followed in addition to the Army’s regulations.”

The reliance on technical expertise can be especially important on the simplest of projects. “From the outside, it could look like a straightforward project from an assets perspective, but environmentally it can be a complicated onion to peel,” added Ryan. “Recently at Army Support Activity Fort Dix, NJ a potentially historic brick well was discovered during excavation to build a vertical skills training tower. We did everything right from an environmental perspective prior to the construction starting. But unexpectedly, a brick well was discovered as the excavators were digging the foundation. They immediately stopped and the flow of communication occurred effectively. The project was able to resume in three weeks as USACE was able to provide an archaeologist to conduct emergency cultural resources monitoring to keep us compliant with the law. It was a quick resolution and a good value to the government as we were able to use in-house resources.”

Additionally, USACE is a key partner in advancing Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program (ERCIP) projects. The Army Reserve was the first landholding command to have ERCIP construction contract awards under the combined project management of the USACE Louisville District and the United States Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville. Those awards were for two microgrid projects totaling $33.5 million at Ramey and Juana Diaz Puerto Rico Army Reserve Centers.

“USACE is currently working on the award of two additional microgrid projects for the Army Reserve,” said Tim Harper, Army Reserve Energy Program Manager. “These projects will support Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico and the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, California. USACE is also managing the planning and design effort for six other energy and water related projects. These efforts underscore the Army Reserve’s and USACE’s commitment to building resilient and secure infrastructure to maintain readiness into the future.”

As the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrates its storied legacy, the Army Reserve reaffirms its deep appreciation for the Corps’ service, expertise, and enduring partnership. Every Army Reserve project whether a new training center, a resilient energy system, or a modernized maintenance facility, reflects the Corps’ commitment to excellence. (Released by MAJ Long Pham)