Popular content creator visits Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - A widely followed YouTube content creator known for large-scale experiential videos visited Picatinny Arsenal's Frog Falls Aquatic Park over the weekend as part of a waterpark tour in the Garden State.

Frog Falls is a membership only facility open to Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard Military Personnel and their dependents; Picatinny Civilian Employees and their dependents, Contractors working on Picatinny, as well as the General Public.

Sam Beres, better known online as Sambucha, is an American YouTuber and content creator best known for his viral YouTube Shorts and reaction/challenge videos. In coordination with Picatinny Arsenal's Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) Directorate, Sambucha was granted after-hours access for a clip titled "I Tested Waterparks With 0 People."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCX31QSrVZ0

Sambucha, who has garnered almost 12 million YouTube followers after gaining popularity in 2021, has also built a massive audience across TikTok, Twitch, and Instagram.

"It was awesome to bring Sam and his team out to Frog Falls," said Jordan Cohen, Business Manager for FMWR.

"With his large following on various platforms it helps to showcase our park and raise awareness that we are here for our miliary, their families, but also our surrounding communities."

Operating Memorial Day through Labor Day weekends, the Frog Falls water park features more than 520,000 gallons of water adventures, and offers two high-velocity slides, six 25-meter lap pools, a zero-depth entry leisure pool, a lazy river and a child activity pool. Since opening 26 years ago, Frog Falls has welcomed more than one million visitors to the park. Though the aquatic park’s footprint is nearly the same as the inaugural season, customers have seen an expansion with the addition of the Splash Pad in 2005 and expanded food service with Toad’s General Store 2022. The park has seen steady improvements over the years with more than $2 million in capital investments to replace, refurbish, or enhance the pool facility, filtration system and site.

The Frog Falls Aquatic Park, which opened in 2000, cost $3.9 million to build, and represented an unprecedented historical commitment by the Army to "share" resources, land and customers for the betterment of two communities, one military and the other civilian. The partnered community recreational pool was co-operated by Picatinny and Rockaway Township in what was a 15-year agreement. The partnership agreement with Rockaway was formally dissolved in 2016. Picatinny Arsenal now fully owns and operates the aquatic park independently as part of the FMWR program.

Picatinny's Frog Falls Aquatic Park was ranked the number one public swimming pool in New Jersey in 2011 and has also been featured in World Water Park Magazine.

FMWR is the U.S. Army’s quality-of-life support system for Soldiers, civilian employees, and their families. Its job is to provide programs and services that make military life more livable, especially on and around Army installations. The program exists to improve readiness indirectly by reducing stress and improving quality of life—so service members can focus more effectively on their missions while their families have access to stable support and recreation.

Visit the Frog Falls website for more information - https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fpicatinny.armymwr.com%2Fprograms%2Ffrog-falls-water-park&data=05%7C02%7Ceric.w.kowal.civ%40army.mil%7Ccb240c0cd5b4423b984f08decb4830c5%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639171708075328340%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=SqN5x%2BianhaRlrsou5fXgUrlY0eNL%2Bdfqlu3MShGKz4%3D&reserved=0