17th SFS honors the fallen during National Police Week

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - The 17th Security Forces Squadron observed National Police Week by hosting a week-long series of memorial events to honor law enforcement members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty May 11-15.

National Police Week was established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy to provide the nation with an opportunity to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement professionals. As part of this recognition, he also designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Defenders kicked off the week with an opening ceremony at the Department of Public Safety, where the San Angelo Police Department raised the colors in honor of Officer Tiffany Bilon Enriquez, the first of five fallen officers recognized throughout the week.

A 24-hour flag movement then began at the base track. The event centered participants carrying the American flag around the track without pause from Monday through Tuesday afternoon, ensuring the colors never rested, just as law enforcement never rests.

“Police week is very important to me. It gives us a chance to honor the officers and defenders who made the ultimate sacrifice, while also recognizing the people who continue to serve every day,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Uriel Carerra, 17th SFS K-9 handler. “Police week reminds us that this job is bigger than ourselves and that the commitment to protect others comes with real sacrifice and responsibility.”

Tuesday’s events honored Airman 1st Class Elizabeth N. Jacobson, which featured an advanced deployment capability demonstration at Goodfellow’s Command Post Sentinel, followed by a close quarters battle competition that put different teams through realistic tactical scenarios.

Wednesday, observed in honor of Airman 1st Class Kcey E. Ruiz, brought the Defender Team Olympics, a gauntlet of tactical combat casualty care, a 40-yard dash, dummy carries and battle drills.

Thursday’s slate, dedicated to Officer Christopher Kelly, ranged from a morning on a local golf course for the Police Week golf tournament to an afternoon bracket-style dodgeball tournament at Mathis Fitness Center, continuing the week’s tradition of blending camaraderie with competition.

The week concluded on Friday in honor of Senior Airman Nicholas J. Alden. Before sunrise, defenders and supporters gathered at the 17th SFS building for a ruck dedicated to fallen heroes, shouldering weighted packs across the installation as a physical tribute to those who will never march again.

Last but not least, a closing ceremony was held at the Mathis Fitness Center Pavilion, which featured closing remarks from Lt. Josh Schultz, San Angelo Police Department D-shift patrol lieutenant, and a candlelight vigil.

National Police Week is an annual opportunity to honor those who gave their lives in service while reaffirming the standards and traditions that have defined the law enforcement community for more than 50 years.