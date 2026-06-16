Commissary CLICK2GO on the GO! grocery delivery is expanding to another 108 stateside stores

By DeCA Corporate Communications

FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency is expanding itsCommissary Click2Go(CC2G) program by adding delivery to 108 additional United States locations through a phased rollout beginning June 22. This expansion -- calledCommissary CLICK2GO® on the GO!-- will reach all 108 new stores by the end of September, joining the 70 original locations that started delivery in January. This service provides an additional benefit and enhanced convenience to service members, their families and eligible civilians and veterans.

DeCA began moving toward delivery capabilities after hosting focus groups with patrons including new young, single enlisted service members, and disabled veterans and their caregivers. Convenience and accessibility were chief among their concerns, alongside the savings and healthy options commissaries deliver every day.

DeCA’s delivery program allows patrons within a 20-mile radius of the participating commissary to order groceries online via CC2G and have them delivered to their front door.

Delivery fees will be distance-based. Please click on https://shop.commissaries.com/delivery for more details on how CC2G will work for doorstep delivery.

Delivery is the third part of DeCA’s three-legged stool of convenience: 1) online shopping – curbside pickup or Commissary CLICK2GO®; 2) online payment; and 3) delivery.

Patrons should check with their Commissary for when the specific date this service becomes available or visit the https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations page for updates. Otherwise visit https://corp.commissaries.com/ for more information.

-DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.