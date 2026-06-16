New Jersey and Northeast Partners Announce Recommendations to Advance Offshore Transmission Solutions
|For Immediate Release:
|Contact: Alonza Robertson
|Date: 06/16/2026
|609-913-6237
The bipartisan Northeast States Collaborative on Interregional Transmission is a first-of-its-kind coordination effort to promote interregional transmission that can lower energy costs and promote reliability
TRENTON, N.J. — The Sherrill Administration today joined eight Northeast states and the District of Columbia to release three reports outlining technical standards and policy recommendations for advancing an offshore transmission network. Developed by the U.S. Department of Energy–funded POINTS Consortium, the reports establish a framework for a more coordinated, cost-effective, and reliable offshore grid along the Atlantic Coast.
“At a time when the federal government is doing all it can to sow chaos and disrupt our energy supply, New Jersey is committed to pursuing new generation, lowering costs, and laying a foundation to ensure the state is ready to act when the opportunity arises,” said NJBPU President Christine Guhl-Sadovy. "New Jersey pioneered the OTN Ready framework because we understood that regional coordination, standardization, and interoperability are essential to a strong energy future, particularly with offshore wind. These POINTS reports validate that instinct, and we're committed to doing the hard technical and policy work now so that New Jersey – and the region – is ready to move without delay when conditions change."
In 2025, the Northeast States Collaborative on Interregional Transmission (Collaborative) issued a strategic action plan calling for a standardized approach to offshore transmission equipment so states could cost-effectively link offshore wind projects between regions. The POINTS Consortium developed today's recommendations with support from DOE, technical experts, and other organizations.
The key near-term recommendation is for states to require offshore transmission equipment to be installed "network-ready" — enabling future interlinking of offshore wind facilities without more costly, prescriptive long-term planning. The approach would also signal global supply chains to plan, invest, and allocate resources efficiently, ultimately lowering energy costs and supporting grid reliability.
The Collaborative also welcomes the District of Columbia with the release of an amended memorandum of understanding. D.C. joins Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont in the Collaborative.
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