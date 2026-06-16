PumpCX Introduces QAI, Making Enterprise CX Assurance Accessible to Everyone

New conversational interface enables teams to create tests, investigate failures and understand customer journeys using natural language.

PumpCX is making CX assurance far easier to use in day-to-day operations. A conversational interface removes friction from testing.” — Justin Robbins, Principal Analyst at Metric Sherpa

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PumpCX today announced the launch of QAI , a conversational interface for the PumpCX platform that makes enterprise CX assurance accessible to a broader audience by eliminating the need for extensive platform training, specialized skills, or manual effort. Users can now create tests, execute assurance programs, investigate failures, and generate reports by interacting with QAI in natural language.As customer journeys become increasingly complex across voice, digital, automation and AI-powered experiences, organizations are being asked to validate more interactions, more frequently and with greater confidence. Yet assurance activities often remain dependent on specialist teams, limiting testing coverage and slowing the delivery of insight.QAI addresses that challenge by turning CX assurance into a simple conversation.Unlike rigid command-line tools, menu-driven apps, or form-based UIs, you can just talk to QAI in plain English (or any language), casually, with follow-ups, corrections and context. No strict syntax required. QAI is designed to understand intent, nuance, and multi-turn dialogue.Instead of navigating complex workflows, configuring test cases and manually building reports, users simply describe what they need and QAI translates those requests into actions across the PumpCX platform.For example, users can ask:“Create a regression test for our IVR”“Show me every failed customer journey from last week”“Build a monitoring campaign for our voice bot”“Analyze what changed after the last release”“Generate an executive dashboard”QAI enables organizations to extend the benefits of enterprise CX assurance beyond specialist testing teams in a way that has never before been possible, giving customer experience leaders, operations teams, business analysts, product owners and other enterprise stakeholders much-needed visibility and control over customer outcomes."Customer journeys are changing faster than organizations can validate them," said Hamish Graham, Founder and CEO of PumpCX. "For years, the power of CX assurance has been limited by how difficult it was for non-specialists to access. Teams needed platform expertise, specialized skills and significant manual effort to create tests, investigate failures and understand what customers were actually experiencing. QAI changes that.Now, anyone who can describe a customer journey can create tests, monitor performance, investigate failures and gain insight into customer experience outcomes.We believe assurance should not be limited to specialists. It should be accessible to everyone responsible for customer experience. That's what QAI delivers."QAI supports the full range of PumpCX assurance capabilities, enabling users to:• Create and execute test cases using natural language• Build monitoring campaigns across customer journeys• Investigate failures and analyze root causes• Generate dashboards and executive reporting• Explore historical assurance and performance data• Gain insight into customer experience outcomes across voice, digital, automation and AI-powered channels“Most 'AI-powered' CX assurance tools are just AI wrapped around the same dashboards,” said Gina Gibson, CEO of Think Forward. “QAI is actually different. You describe what you need, it runs the right tests and tells you what it found. No configuration, no analyst required which changes who in the organization can act on quality data — and how fast.”“PumpCX is making CX assurance far easier to use in day-to-day operations,” said Justin Robbins, Principal Analyst at Metric Sherpa. “A conversational interface removes friction from testing. Teams can ask for what they need, get clear answers, and act faster. That expands access, increases testing frequency, and helps organizations deliver more consistent AI-driven customer experiences.”QAI is available now for PumpCX subscribers through their existing portal at no additional cost. Organizations new to PumpCX can book a demo at www.pump.cx/qai About PumpCXPumpCX is an enterprise CX assurance platform that continuously tests, monitors, and validates AI-driven and human-assisted customer experiences across voice, digital, and agentic AI channels. Purpose-built for AI-first contact centers, PumpCX provides evidence-based assurance at enterprise scale with vendor-agnostic architecture, agent-based pricing with no per-port testing limits, and flexible deployment options including on-premise, private cloud, and hosted SaaS. PumpCX is trusted by leading enterprises in financial services, telecommunications, and healthcare.For more information, visit www.pump.cx Tested. Trusted. Assured.

Introducing QAI from PumpCX, the First Conversational Interface for CX Assurance

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