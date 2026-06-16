Cybertrust Japan Announces Trusted Infrastructure Vision for Critical Infrastructure Supply Chains in the AI Era

Dark Sky Technology - Finally. Trust in Open Source.

Initiative with Dark Sky Technology will support OSS Attestation Service for mission-critical IT systems and embedded products.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOKYO and FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd. today announced its Trusted Infrastructure Vision for Critical Infrastructure Supply Chains in the AI Era, designed to support the safe and continuous operation of IT infrastructure for critical infrastructure organizations. The vision is based on the idea that AI reliability can be strengthened through software transparency and data authenticity.As the first initiative under this vision, Cybertrust Japan will partner with Dark Sky Technology, Inc. to provide an OSS Attestation Service for mission-critical IT systems and embedded products. The service is planned from September 2026 and will support OSS intake criteria, evaluation of SBOMs and software composition information, vulnerability response decision-making, and report preparation for audits and customer explanations.BackgroundAI is increasingly used in software development and operations, but for critical infrastructure, AI-generated code, configuration changes, and newly added OSS cannot simply be accepted without review. Organizations must be able to verify and explain software composition, OSS provenance, vulnerability response decisions, change history, and related evidence.About the Trusted Infrastructure VisionIn this release, Trusted Infrastructure refers to an operating model for continuously managing the IT infrastructure, operating systems, OSS, software composition information, vulnerability response, evidence, authentication and authorization, and data authenticity that support critical infrastructure.First initiative: partnership with Dark Sky TechnologyThe service will combine Dark Sky’s software supply chain security platform, Bulletproof Trust, with Cybertrust Japan’s expertise in Linux/OSS maintenance, embedded Linux development, SBOM operations, and support in Japan. Bulletproof Trust supports SBOM management, OSS package health assessment, dependency risk analysis, threat intelligence, and audit evidence management.OSS Attestation ServiceThe OSS Attestation Service is designed to help organizations determine whether OSS may be accepted, how it should be handled, and what evidence supports those decisions. The service will support:● OSS intake criteria and operational policy development● Evaluation of SBOMs and software composition information● Review of OSS maintenance status, vulnerabilities, licenses, and development community risk● Documentation and reporting for exception decisions, continued-use decisions, customer review, and auditsExecutive commentsYuji Kitamura, President and CEO, Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd."Systems that support critical infrastructure require an operating model that can safely accept OSS, continuously evaluate it, and clearly explain the basis for vulnerability response decisions. As AI adoption expands, managing software composition and decision evidence will become even more important. Cybertrust Japan will promote its Trusted Infrastructure Vision for critical infrastructure in the AI era by combining the advanced expertise of its Platform Services and Trust Services. Through our collaboration with Dark Sky as the first initiative, we will support the realization of an operating foundation that enables safe and continuous use of IT infrastructure across critical infrastructure supply chains."Michael Mehlberg, CEO, Dark Sky Technology, Inc."For companies providing software in areas that require high reliability and accountability, such as critical infrastructure, medical devices, aerospace and defense, managing uncertainty in the global software supply chain is a critical challenge. By combining Dark Sky’s Bulletproof Trust with Cybertrust Japan’s customer-facing services, we believe we can support software development, deployment, and continuous post-release monitoring, while providing the evidence and decision rationale required to meet cybersecurity requirements. We welcome the opportunity to support OSS attestation operations in Japan’s critical infrastructure sector together with Cybertrust Japan."About Dark Sky TechnologyDark Sky Technology, Inc. is a software supply chain security company based in Fort Collins, Colorado, U.S.A. Its Bulletproof Trust platform helps organizations continuously manage software supply chain risk from development through post-release operations through SBOM management, identification of risky OSS, threat intelligence, and lifecycle risk analysis.About Cybertrust JapanCybertrust Japan operates a single Digital Trust business and provides trust services built on authentication and security technologies, as well as platform services for on-premises, cloud, and embedded environments through its expertise in Linux and open-source software. By combining these technologies and track records, Cybertrust Japan promotes services that prove the correctness of "people, things, and events" and support the reliability of customer services in IoT and other advanced fields. Under the vision of "Trust for all people, things, and events," Cybertrust Japan contributes to a safe and secure society through highly specialized and neutral technologies related to IT infrastructure.

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