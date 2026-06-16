Faateh Group and Corporate Influence Media Announce Launch of Proptree Premium Real Estate Fund

Hina Siddiqui - CEO of Corporate Influence Media Faateh Group of Companies, UAE real estate powerhouse and Co-Founder of Proptree Premium Real Estate Fund

Dubai-based partnership targets ultra-premium real estate across eight global markets with $50M fund and $1B institutional exit strategy

The world's wealthiest are relocating and we are building the fund that will own what they want to buy. Proptree is not a passive income play. It is a $1B exit play.” — Hina Siddiqui, CEO, Corporate Influence Media

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faateh Group , a UAE-based real estate operating company, and Corporate Influence Media , a Dubai-based business positioning media firm, have announced the formation of Proptree Premium Real Estate Fund , a $50M global real estate fund targeting ultra-premium properties across eight high-demand markets.The fund is designed to acquire properties in markets experiencing increased demand from high-net-worth individuals relocating from the United States and Europe. Target markets include Marbella and Costa del Sol in Spain, Madrid, Athens and the Athens Riviera in Greece, the Greek Islands, the Cotswolds in the United Kingdom, Dubai, Bali, and Miami.According to the founders, properties will be acquired through direct developer relationships at 15 to 25 percent below public market price. Revenue will be generated through premium rentals during the holding period. The fund is structured with a target exit of $1B+ through strategic institutional acquisition within 24 months of full deployment."The migration of high-net-worth individuals into specific European and global markets is creating a narrow window of opportunity for early capital," said Hina Siddiqui, Founder and CEO of Corporate Influence Media. "Proptree is being built to enter those markets before institutional money arrives and to position the portfolio for acquisition at institutional scale."Faateh Group brings operational infrastructure developed over five years in the UAE real estate market. Founded by Suhail Siddiqui, Nadir Rahman, and Adil Faridi, the company has grown from 16 properties and AED 2.4M in revenue in 2021 to 5,000+ properties, 50,000+ tenants, and AED 480M+ revenue in 2025, serving institutional clients including Paris Group, Faces, and Map Properties.Corporate Influence Media contributes investor relationships, media platform reach, and positioning expertise developed through its work with technology founders and funds across capital raising, ARR scaling, and institutional exit preparation.Founding investor positions in Proptree Premium Real Estate Fund are currently open to qualified individuals and family offices through private introduction. Inquiries can be directed to invest@proptreefund.com.About Faateh GroupFaateh Group is a UAE-based full-spectrum real estate operating company and co-living pioneer. Founded by Suhail Siddiqui, Nadir Rahman, and Adil Faridi, Faateh Group has grown from 16 properties in 2021 to 5,000+ properties, 50,000+ tenants, and AED 480M+ revenue by 2025. The company is headquartered at 304 Sultan Investment Building, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai, UAE. faatehgroup.comAbout Corporate Influence MediaCorporate Influence Media is the world's first firm to architect Capital-Stage Credibility Positioning for tech founders. Founded by Hina Siddiqui and based in Dubai, CIM works with founders and funds at inflection points — raising capital, scaling ARR, entering enterprise markets, and preparing for exits — making them the obvious choice for investors and buyers. thehinasiddiqui.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.