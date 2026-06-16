Sell The Trend Introduces TikTok Shop Explorer, Giving Sellers Access to Real-Time Product and Seller Intelligence

The New Sell The Trend TikTok Shop Explorer

New Sell The Trend feature gives entrepreneurs real-time access to TikTok Shop product trends, seller insights, and market opportunities.

With TikTok Shop becoming a major source of product discovery and sales, we wanted to make it easier for our members to identify opportunities and research products” — Rachid “Rush” Wehbi, CEO of Sell The Trend

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sell The Trend today announced the launch of TikTok Shop Explorer , a powerful new feature built directly into the Sell The Trend platform, giving entrepreneurs access to real-time TikTok Shop product research and trend discovery without needing additional software or subscriptions.As TikTok Shop continues to become one of the fastest-growing ecommerce channels, sellers face increasing pressure to identify winning products before trends peak. TikTok Shop Explorer helps solve this challenge by allowing users to discover trending products, analyze seller performance, track emerging opportunities, and validate product demand from within the Sell The Trend ecosystem.The new feature further strengthens Sell The Trend’s position as an all-in-one ecommerce platform by bringing TikTok Shop intelligence alongside its existing suite of product research, store building, supplier sourcing, fulfillment automation, marketing, and AI-powered business tools.“Entrepreneurs today are managing more sales channels than ever before,” said Rachid “Rush” Wehbi, Founder and CEO of Sell The Trend. “With TikTok Shop becoming a major source of product discovery and sales, we wanted to make it easier for our members to identify opportunities and research products without leaving the Sell The Trend platform.”TikTok Shop Explorer enables users to:• Discover trending products gaining traction on TikTok Shop• Analyze product performance and growth trends• Research successful TikTok Shop sellers and competitors• Identify emerging opportunities before markets become saturated• Filter products by category, performance metrics, and popularity• Incorporate TikTok Shop insights into their broader product research workflowUnlike standalone TikTok research tools, TikTok Shop Explorer is fully integrated into Sell The Trend, allowing entrepreneurs to move seamlessly from product discovery to store creation, supplier sourcing, and business launch from a single platform.The addition of TikTok Shop Explorer reflects Sell The Trend’s continued investment in helping entrepreneurs adapt to changing ecommerce trends and uncover new opportunities across emerging marketplaces.To explore emerging ecommerce opportunities across trending product categories, visit Sell The Trend’s database of trending niches and market segments , which provides visibility into real-time product activity and consumer demand trends.The feature is available immediately to Sell The Trend members.For more information, visit https://www.sellthetrend.com/tiktok-shop-explorer. About Sell The Trend:Sell The Trend is an AI-powered ecommerce platform that helps entrepreneurs discover winning products, build online stores, automate fulfillment, and grow their businesses. The platform combines product research, supplier sourcing, AI tools, marketing solutions, automation, and ecommerce intelligence into a single platform designed to simplify online business creation and growth.

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