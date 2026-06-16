Certiprof Announces ANSI Accreditation Initiative and Launches Global Call for Subject Matter Experts

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certiprof , a leading global certification body, has officially announced its transition toward achieving formal accreditation with the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). This strategic initiative aligns CertiProf’s specialized certification programs with ISO/IEC 17024, the premier international standard for personnel certification bodies.By adhering to ISO/IEC 17024, Certiprof ensures that its examinations and certifications are built upon structured methodologies, defined competence criteria, and completely impartial decision-making processes. This milestone provides employers, regulators, and stakeholders with independent validation of the quality, consistency, and market relevance of Certiprof certifications.Four Core Programs Advancing to AccreditationThe accreditation process encompasses four forward-looking certification programs designed to meet modern industry demands:1. ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Auditor (ISMSLA): An advanced-level certification validating competence in planning, conducting, leading, and reporting Information Security Management System (ISMS) audits.2. AI Governance Analyst (AIGA): An intermediate-level program covering AI risk management, compliance, and responsible AI initiatives aligned with ISO/IEC 42001 and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework.3. Cyber Defense Operations Responder (CDOR): An intermediate-level framework for cybersecurity professionals responsible for detecting, analyzing, and mitigating modern cyber threats.4. Zero Trust Security Associate (ZTSA): A foundational-to-intermediate certification focused on identity-centric security, least privilege access, and continuous verification strategies.Exclusive Opportunity: Call for Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)To ensure the highest standards of competence validation, CertiProf is actively seeking qualified global Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to participate in its upcoming Job Task Analysis (JTA) survey.Selected industry experts who contribute to defining and validating the knowledge and skills required for these certifications will receive one FREE certification examination in the program they support. While applicants may apply for multiple tracks, the free certification opportunity is strictly limited to one program per participant.How to Apply: > Interested professionals must submit their current CV/Resume alongside a brief description explaining their qualifications for the chosen program.* Email To: magredo@certiprof.com * Subject Line: [Your Name] – [Chosen Certification Program] * Application Deadline: June 19, 2026Note: Participation is highly competitive and limited to a select number of qualified individuals. Selected candidates will be contacted directly following the review process. Existing Certiprof certified individuals will also receive exclusive early access to these evolving programs prior to public release.About CertiprofCertiprof is dedicated to the lifelong professional development of individuals by providing recognized certifications that demonstrate true professional competence. Through its commitment to international standards like ISO/IEC 17024, CertiProf continues to shape the future of professional excellence worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.