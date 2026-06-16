Nimbl Named Winner in Fast Company’s 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards

Annual Awards Honor Innovations Driving Meaningful Global Impact

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimbl, business aviation’s most popular manuals and safety management platform, is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of Fast Company’s 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards. This annual recognition honors transformational products that tackle some of today’s most important issues.

Now in its ninth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards celebrate organizations and projects that are delivering measurable impacts. Nimbl has been recognized for its forward-thinking solutions that help improve safety and operational professionalism in business aviation.

Nimbl is making business aviation operators better and safer with its unique integrated safety management and operational procedures software solution supported by a team of aviation experts. By combining a customizable Safety Management System (SMS), digital procedure manuals, reporting tools, metrics, and team collaboration capabilities in a centralized platform, Nimbl empowers operators to stay ahead of potential risks, streamline operations, and maintain the highest standards of safety and compliance. As a result, flight departments can respond more quickly and confidently to challenges, thereby reducing disruptions, and ultimately helping protect people and equipment.

This year’s awards, featured on fastcompany.com, highlight 191 outstanding projects across 14 categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters evaluated more than 1,500 entries based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

“We are honored to receive recognition for Nimbl’s efforts to make business aviation better and safer,” said Mark Baier, Nimbl CEO. “This award reflects the relentless focus of Nimbl’s team and aviation experts who continuously work to find innovative solutions to better support our clients. It is their ingenuity and hard work that drives our success and helps improve flight safety.”

Fast Company’s Summer 2026 issue (on newsstands June 23) will feature select award winners working on solutions that include geothermal energy, privacy-first cell plans, municipal grocery stores, and more.

“The World Changing Ideas Awards are more than inspiration—they’re a measure of real-world impact,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year’s honorees are turning bold ideas into tangible solutions and addressing urgent global challenges with creativity and rigor.”

ABOUT NIMBL

Nimbl is the only solution that combines SMS, procedures manuals, and compliance support to operators providing continuous self-improvement. Formerly known as AviationManuals, Nimbl began its history in 1996 with International Operations Procedures Manuals and supports over 4,700 operators worldwide. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Nimbl’s guiding principle is to provide the tools flight departments and FBOs need to keep making their operations better and safer.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.





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