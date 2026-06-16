Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Named Seed-Stage Finalist at BIO International Convention's Start-Up Stadium 2026

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Clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies for neuromuscular diseases selected to present before leading global investors and strategic partners

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics , a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for rare neuromuscular diseases, today announced that it has been selected as a Seed-Stage Finalist in the prestigious Start-Up Stadium competition at the 2026 BIO International Convention, taking place June 21–24 in San Diego, California.As a finalist, Sarcomatrix will present its pipeline and corporate strategy before a panel of leading life sciences investors on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, from 2:00–4:00 PM PT in Room 5B.Start-Up Stadium is BIO's flagship showcase for emerging biotechnology companies, bringing together selected innovators from around the world to engage directly with venture capital firms, strategic pharmaceutical partners, and venture philanthropy organizations at the industry's largest global partnering event.The recognition comes as Sarcomatrix advances its lead programs toward key development milestones, including an anticipated Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for its lead candidate targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026."Being named a Seed-Stage Finalist at BIO places Sarcomatrix among an exceptional group of innovators working to address significant unmet medical needs," said David Craig, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sarcomatrix Therapeutics. "We are building therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular diseases who have historically had few treatment options. BIO provides an important opportunity to engage with investors and partners who share our vision of advancing transformative medicines."Advancing a Pipeline for Rare Neuromuscular DiseasesSarcomatrix is developing a diversified pipeline of therapies designed to address severe neuromuscular disorders:S-969: a first-in-class, oral, mutation-agnostic small molecule in development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD), and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9). An application for U.S. Orphan Drug Designation is in preparation.LAM-111: a recombinant human laminin-111 therapy in development for LAMA2-related congenital muscular dystrophy (LAMA2-CMD). LAM-111 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the United States and European Union.SarcoVista™: the company's AI-enabled translational platform designed to support target identification, biomarker discovery, and program development across its portfolio.About Sarcomatrix TherapeuticsSarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for rare neuromuscular diseases. The company was spun out of the Burkin Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno, with foundational technology licensed through the Nevada Center for Applied Research (NVCAR). Sarcomatrix is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.David Craig, President and Chief Executive Officer, holds a B.S. in Pharmacy from South Dakota State University and an MBA from Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business School. He is also the author of The New Rules of Biotech: A Founder's Guide to Building Great Companies.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding development programs, regulatory filings, anticipated timelines, and future clinical activities. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties inherent in biotechnology development, regulatory review, and financing activities. Sarcomatrix undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.For more information, visit www.sarcomatrix.com Media Contact:

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