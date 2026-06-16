MDC shares tree care tips following storm in Joplin area

JOPLIN, Mo. – Southwest Missouri and neighboring states saw widespread storms over the weekend.

According to KOAM News Now, 30,000 people are without power and caused widespread damage across southeast Kansas, southwest Missouri, and northeast Oklahoma.

For residents with tree issues following the storm, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers a few tips:

If a tree does not have any visible damage or change of lean in relation to prior to the storm, the tree is likely to be as healthy and safe as it was prior to the storm.

Do not make hasty decisions to do tree care after a storm. Take time to deal with other issues. The trees can wait a while.

Do not top trees. Proper pruning is required to help the tree recover. Topping is no better than breaking off the branch. It removes the leaves the tree needs to recover and requires it to expend stored energy unnecessarily to grow new leaves.

Do not hire anyone that knocks on the door to do tree work. They may or may not have the knowledge or skill, be reputable or safe, have proper insurances or business license.

After all other things are dealt with and it is time to care for your tree, utilize the booklet “Tree Care After Storms” from the Missouri Department of Conservation. It can be downloaded at: mo.gov/sites/default/files/2020-04/TreeCareAfterStorms_0.pdf.

For more information, contact Community Forester Jon Skinner at 417-629-3434 Ext. 4543 or email Jon.Skinner@mdc.mo.gov.