Piece Of The Magic For Everyone: The Savoy Opens Its Doors To A Monumental Three-Day Live Auction

Savoy Hotel Auction Furniture Bespoke elegance inside The Savoy: An array of luxury assets featured in the three-day auction, including Francesco Molon writing tables, a gold Murano-style chandelier, fine upholstered seating, and grand architectural fixtures. Five-star comfort up for bidding: A luxury bedroom suite featured in the upcoming public auction, highlighting the premium hospitality-grade bedding, sleek Art Deco-influenced cabinetry, architectural lighting, and bespoke textile assets available.

Over 2,000 lots from London’s iconic hotel go under the hammer. Bid live on-site or online to secure five-star bespoke luxury at a fraction of the cost.

This isn't a closed-door industry event. We’ve opened the floor to everyone, giving the public a historic chance to capture five-star luxury for pennies on the pound.” — Simon Rose

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a major moment for London history lovers, design enthusiasts, and independent hospitality operators alike, Pro Auction Limited has announced that its doors are fully open to the public to bid live and in-person for the highly anticipated next phase of the hotel’s historic interior refurbishment.

Breaking away from exclusive, closed-door industry events, this public-first auction invites private individuals, hotel operators, and everyday design fans to step right inside The Savoy Hotel London to raise a physical paddle. Running simultaneously with an interactive worldwide digital webcast, the live bidding floor welcomes attendees from across the street and around the globe.

As The Savoy systematically delivers its landmark £45 million phased room-by-room redesign through 2027, this rolling format unlocks a massive cache of over 2,000 exceptional lots. It offers an unprecedented opportunity to acquire custom-built luxury furnishings at a mere fraction of their original procurement cost—with select pieces originating directly from the hotel's legendary Personality Suites, once home to Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, and Sir Winston Churchill.

For boutique hoteliers, upscale guesthouse owners, and private buyers, this phase presents an unmatched commercial opportunity. Rather than waiting on lengthy lead times and skyrocketing manufacturing costs for bespoke corporate fitouts, successful buyers can bypass the traditional supply chain entirely.

Whether it’s a bespoke boutique hotel transformation or a private home redesign, this landmark sale permits buyers of all levels to instantly inject authentic five-star DNA and world-class Savoy prestige into their own spaces overnight.

Free from the barriers of trade-only showrooms, the event levels the playing field for everyday interior lovers, vintage hunters, and commercial developers. On this level playing field, buyers can unlock extraordinary value and massive cost-savings across:

• The Francesco Molon Collection: Exquisite Georgian-style mahogany cabinets, stately Regency writing tables, and masterfully inlaid side tables.

• Five-Star Bedding & Textile Assets: Highly coveted, pristine hospitality-grade beds paired with opulent silk drapery sets.

• Architectural Lighting & Mirror Archives: Sculptural designer wall sconces, Murano-style glass fixtures, and grand-scale bevelled wall mirrors.

• Fine Art Portfolio: A sprawling collection of framed original prints, decorative sculptures, and bespoke hotel artwork that has lined the famous suites.

Simon Rose, Auction Director at Pro Auction Limited, emphasises how inclusive and electric this particular chapter will be:

"The global response to our previous Savoy sales proved that the appetite for five-star heritage provenance is completely insatiable. But this phase is special because it is entirely accessible. You don't need an elite designer's budget to acquire an exceptional piece of this legacy. Private vintage buyers and boutique hoteliers alike can secure master-crafted pieces at a fraction of what they would cost to buy new today.

We are bringing the pure theatre of the auction room back to life. Having local Londoners and independent trade professionals sitting paddle-in-hand directly at the hotel, feeling the energy of the floor while battling bids lighting up screens from worldwide online buyers, elevates this to an unmissable cultural event. These pieces are structural masterclasses infused with the magic of The Savoy—and the doors are wide open."

To accommodate both local attendees and a global digital audience, registration is free and open to all. Due to seating limits within the hotel, in-person floor bidders are required to reserve their spaces in advance.

• Live Auction Venue: Hosted on-site at The Savoy Hotel, The Strand, London, WC2R 0EZ, United Kingdom.

• Three-Day Bidding Window: Tuesday 21st, Wednesday 22nd, and Thursday 23rd July 2026, commencing promptly at 10:00 AM BST daily. Lots 1 through 2,000+ will run sequentially across the three days.

• Global Live Streams: Interactive digital bidding is hosted on premier global portals the-saleroom.com, bidspotter.co.uk, and i-bidder.com. Register now at: https://tinyurl.com/savoysale

• Public Previews: Physical inspections of the catalogue items are available on-site at the hotel by advanced appointment on Monday, 20th July (09:30 - 16:00 BST) and Tuesday, 21st July (10:00 - 14:00 BST).



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